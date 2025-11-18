Sweden Announces 2010-Born National Team for 2028 NHL Draft Class

The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation has
announced its first national team for players born in 2010. This marks the
first opportunity to see prospects eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft on the
international stage. Here is a brief introduction to the squad and the most
interesting Swedish players to keep an eye on for the 2028 draft.
A total of 34 players has been invited to a camp at the end of November. From that group, 22 will be selected to represent Sweden in three games against Finland from December 12–14. Here is what Sweden’s head coach, and former San Jose Sharks forward, Nils Ekman had to say about the team.
“It’s of course going to be a lot of fun to bring this group together and start working with this age group. We’re looking forward to four intense days in Furudal, where we’ll have a great opportunity to get to know the players, both on and off the ice,” said Team 16 head coach Nils Ekman.
The roster announcement comes on the heels of the Swedish youth tournament TV-pucken. The event features the best 15-year-old players from each county in Sweden and has long served as the first major stage for many of the country’s top stars. Peter Forsberg and Marcus Näslund, among others, made a big impression in the tournament in the early 1990s.
Now it’s time for players born in 2010 to show what they can do. A few names to keep an eye on are Leon Roos (C), Casper Scherstén (RW), and Olle Sandberg (C). Here are the players invited to the camp:
Goalkeepers
Otto Berggren, Frölunda HC
Harry Fjellström, Luleå HF
Manne Holmkvist, Timrå IK
Ruben Johansson, Växjö Lakers
Defensemen
Helge Ahlinder Hedlund, Brynäs
Isak Andreasson, Frölunda HC
Ricky Helte, Växjö Lakers HC
Leon Irani, HV71
Sigge Isaksson, Växjö Lakers HC
Charlie Johansson, Malmö Redhawks
Gustav Lindén, Södertälje SK
Liam Persson, Växjö Lakers HC
Axel Sjulander, IFK Täby HC
Jacob Tjernqvist, Leksands IF
Anton Toivola Henriksson, SDE HF
Pelle Ytfeldt, Leksands IF
Forwards
Isak Alvudd, HV71
Ted Burström, Frölunda HC
Joakim Dahl, Flemingsbergs IK
Oliver Hammerman, Nacka HK
Oscar Hemmyr, IF Björklöven
Arvid Hultgren, Leksands IF
Ludvig Langermo Neuman, IFK Täby HC
Erik Larsson, Leksands IF
Alve Larsson, Brynäs IF
Eric Larsson, Djurgårdens IF
Leon Roos, Brynäs IF
Lucas Roynezon, Örebro HK
Olle Sandberg, HV71
Casper Scherstén, Malmö Redhawks
Viking Simon, AIK
Milo Spelkvist, Örebro HK
Lucas Toumeh, Linköping HC
