Sweden Announces 2010-Born National Team for 2028 NHL Draft Class

The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation has announced its first national team for players born in 2010. This marks the first opportunity to see prospects eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft on the international stage. Here is a brief introduction to the squad and the most interesting Swedish players to keep an eye on for the 2028 draft.







A total of 34 players has been invited to a camp at the end of November. From that group, 22 will be selected to represent Sweden in three games against Finland from December 12–14. Here is what Sweden’s head coach, and former San Jose Sharks forward, Nils Ekman had to say about the team.

“It’s of course going to be a lot of fun to bring this group together and start working with this age group. We’re looking forward to four intense days in Furudal, where we’ll have a great opportunity to get to know the players, both on and off the ice,” said Team 16 head coach Nils Ekman.

The roster announcement comes on the heels of the Swedish youth tournament TV-pucken. The event features the best 15-year-old players from each county in Sweden and has long served as the first major stage for many of the country’s top stars. Peter Forsberg and Marcus Näslund, among others, made a big impression in the tournament in the early 1990s.

Now it’s time for players born in 2010 to show what they can do. A few names to keep an eye on are Leon Roos (C), Casper Scherstén (RW), and Olle Sandberg (C). Here are the players invited to the camp:

Goalkeepers

Otto Berggren, Frölunda HC

Harry Fjellström, Luleå HF

Manne Holmkvist, Timrå IK

Ruben Johansson, Växjö Lakers

Defensemen

Helge Ahlinder Hedlund, Brynäs

Isak Andreasson, Frölunda HC

Ricky Helte, Växjö Lakers HC

Leon Irani, HV71

Sigge Isaksson, Växjö Lakers HC

Charlie Johansson, Malmö Redhawks

Gustav Lindén, Södertälje SK

Liam Persson, Växjö Lakers HC

Axel Sjulander, IFK Täby HC

Jacob Tjernqvist, Leksands IF

Anton Toivola Henriksson, SDE HF

Pelle Ytfeldt, Leksands IF

Forwards

Isak Alvudd, HV71

Ted Burström, Frölunda HC

Joakim Dahl, Flemingsbergs IK

Oliver Hammerman, Nacka HK

Oscar Hemmyr, IF Björklöven

Arvid Hultgren, Leksands IF

Ludvig Langermo Neuman, IFK Täby HC

Erik Larsson, Leksands IF

Alve Larsson, Brynäs IF

Eric Larsson, Djurgårdens IF

Leon Roos, Brynäs IF

Lucas Roynezon, Örebro HK

Olle Sandberg, HV71

Casper Scherstén, Malmö Redhawks

Viking Simon, AIK

Milo Spelkvist, Örebro HK

Lucas Toumeh, Linköping HC

Melker Wersäll, Djurgårdens IF

