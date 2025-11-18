    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sweden Announces 2010-Born National Team for 2028 NHL Draft Class

    Sweden Announces 2010-Born National Team for 2028 NHL Draft Class

    Nov 18, 2025, 15:31
    Nov 18, 2025, 15:31
    Nov 18, 2025, 15:31

    The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation has announced its first national team for the 2010-born age group, offering an early look at Sweden’s top 2028 NHL Draft prospects ahead of December’s Finland series.

    The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation has announced its first national team for players born in 2010. This marks the first opportunity to see prospects eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft on the international stage. Here is a brief introduction to the squad and the most interesting Swedish players to keep an eye on for the 2028 draft.


    A total of 34 players has been invited to a camp at the end of November. From that group, 22 will be selected to represent Sweden in three games against Finland from December 12–14. Here is what Sweden’s head coach, and former San Jose Sharks forward, Nils Ekman had to say about the team.

    “It’s of course going to be a lot of fun to bring this group together and start working with this age group. We’re looking forward to four intense days in Furudal, where we’ll have a great opportunity to get to know the players, both on and off the ice,” said Team 16 head coach Nils Ekman.

    The roster announcement comes on the heels of the Swedish youth tournament TV-pucken. The event features the best 15-year-old players from each county in Sweden and has long served as the first major stage for many of the country’s top stars. Peter Forsberg and Marcus Näslund, among others, made a big impression in the tournament in the early 1990s.

    Now it’s time for players born in 2010 to show what they can do. A few names to keep an eye on are Leon Roos (C), Casper Scherstén (RW), and Olle Sandberg (C). Here are the players invited to the camp:

    Goalkeepers

    Otto Berggren, Frölunda HC

    Harry Fjellström, Luleå HF

    Manne Holmkvist, Timrå IK

    Ruben Johansson, Växjö Lakers 

    Defensemen

    Helge Ahlinder Hedlund, Brynäs 

    Isak Andreasson, Frölunda HC 

    Ricky Helte, Växjö Lakers HC 

    Leon Irani, HV71

    Sigge Isaksson, Växjö Lakers HC 

    Charlie Johansson, Malmö Redhawks 

    Gustav Lindén, Södertälje SK 

    Liam Persson, Växjö Lakers HC

    Axel Sjulander, IFK Täby HC 

    Jacob Tjernqvist, Leksands IF 

    Anton Toivola Henriksson, SDE HF

    Pelle Ytfeldt, Leksands IF 

    Forwards

    Isak Alvudd, HV71 

    Ted Burström, Frölunda HC 

    Joakim Dahl, Flemingsbergs IK 

    Oliver Hammerman, Nacka HK 

    Oscar Hemmyr, IF Björklöven 

    Arvid Hultgren, Leksands IF 

    Ludvig Langermo Neuman, IFK Täby HC

    Erik Larsson, Leksands IF 

    Alve Larsson, Brynäs IF 

    Eric Larsson, Djurgårdens IF 

    Leon Roos, Brynäs IF 

    Lucas Roynezon, Örebro HK 

    Olle Sandberg, HV71 

    Casper Scherstén, Malmö Redhawks 

    Viking Simon, AIK 

    Milo Spelkvist, Örebro HK 

    Lucas Toumeh, Linköping HC

    Melker Wersäll, Djurgårdens IF

