Sweden Names Roster for the Junior A World Challenge

Sweden’s U18 team has announced its roster for the 2025 Junior A World Challenge. Head coach Johan Rosén has chosen to keep most of the players from the November Five Nations tournament. Read more about Rosén’s comments and the full roster below.







Since the Five Nations tournament, goaltender Douglas Nilsson, defensemen Malte Gustafsson and Hjalmar Cilthe, and forwards Oscar Holmertz and Mikael Kim have joined the roster. Gustafsson and Kim were forced to withdraw last time due to injury, but are now back in action. Here’s what Sweden’s head coach Johan Rosén had to say about the upcoming tournament:

“I’m really looking forward to this tournament. For the boys, it’s a great chance to play on the smaller rink, which will be a real test for us. We’re facing only North American opponents, with players who are a bit older and more physical. It’s going to help us develop the toughness and resilience in our game ahead of the World Championship this spring,” said Johan Rosén.

Of the players who took part in the Five Nations, goaltender Kevin Törnblom, defensemen Ola Palme and Zigge Bratt, and forwards Isak Holtet and Wiggo Sörensson have been left out. Overall, the roster consists only of players who have already had a chance to play for the U18 national team earlier this season. Sweden intends to use this tournament to refine the group ahead of the upcoming U18 World Championship in the spring.

“This camp is important for building experience ahead of the World Championship in April. We get the chance to play several tough games against skilled opponents, which helps develop both the players and the staff,” Rosén said.

The roster is loaded with draft-caliber talent. Players such as Marcus Nordmark, Elton Hermansson, and Malte Gustafsson project as potential first-rounders and are well worth keeping an eye on.

Golatenders

30. Douglas Nilsson, Färjestad BK

35. Viggo Tamm, Leksands IF

Defensmen

2. Axel Elofsson, Örebro HK

4. Malte Gustafsson, HV71

5. Hjalmar Cilthe, Frölunda HC

6. Samuel Eriksson, Färjestad BK

7. Måns Gudmundsson, Färjestad BK

9. Theodor Knights, MoDo Hockey

26. Vilgot Lidén, Leksands IF

Forwards

11. Alexander Command, Örebro HK

12. Marcus Nordmark, Djurgårdens IF

14. Nils Bartholdsson, Rögle BK

16. Oscar Holmertz, Linköping HC

17. Elton Hermansson, MoDo Hockey

18. Adam Andersson, Leksands IF

20. Mikael Kim, Rögle BK

21. Ludvig Andersson, Örebro HK

23. Bosse Meijer, Frölunda HC

24. Hampus Zirath, Djurgårdens IF

25. Max Isaksson, Växjö Lakers HC

28. Lucas Rosander, Brynäs IF

29. Olle Karlsson, Växjö Lakers HC

The tournament runs from Friday, December 5 to Saturday, December 13 at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Québec.

