Sweden Names U17 Roster Featuring Top 2027 NHL Draft Prospects

The Swedish team was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the World Under-17 Challenge in early November. With another tournament just two weeks away, the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation has now announced the roster.







Among the players who stood out at the WHC-17 were forwards Loui Karlsson, Milan Sundström, and Noel Nord. Defenseman Douglas Johnsson also impressed, and like the mentioned forwards, he is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

In addition to the previously established players, Swedish head coach Thomas Paananen has included seven newcomers to the international stage. Here’s what he had to say about the upcoming tournament.

“A new tournament means new opportunities for us in terms of development and education. We’re going to Finland with a number of players who haven’t been with us this season, and a group who will actually be playing their first international games. We take some lessons with us from Canada, but this is also a new tournament with partly new opposition, and it takes on a life of its own. It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to,” said Team 17 head coach Thomas Paananen.

In the 6-nations tournament, formally known as the U17 Vierumäki Cup, the teams are divided into two groups of three. Sweden will face the Czechia and Slovakia in the group stage, followed by playoff and placement games.

“It’s a fun setup with a cup format, as it’s closer to how a championship is played. As I mentioned earlier, development and education are what we’re focusing on this year, and giving the boys more tournaments in a cup format is a positive thing,” said Thomas Paananen.

The tournament will be played December 8–14 in Vierumäki, Finland. Below is Sweden’s roster for the event.

Goaltenders

1. Markus Brodén, IF Malmö Redhawks

35. Anze Sarlah, AIK

Defensemen

2. Yelverton Lindberg Steén, Växjö Lakers HC

3. Ellioth Lahtinen, Brynäs IF

5. Theo Berggren, BIK Karlskoga

7. Douglas Johnsson, Skellefteå AIK

8. Olle Törnqvist, Örebro HK

9. Isac Pagels, IF Malmö Redhawks

20. Tom Bjurman, Färjestad BK

Forwards

10. Olle Zetterstedt, Frölunda HC

11. Wiggo Forsberg, Frölunda HC

12. Ludvig Vestman, Skellefteå AIK

14. Milan Sundström, MoDo Hockey

15. Vilgot Nygren, Färjestad BK

16. Benjamin Nygren, Luleå HF

17. Milo Helte, Växjö Lakers HC

19. Loui Karlsson, Leksands IF

21. William Pecirep, Almtuna IS

23. Oliver Sundberg, Djurgårdens IF

24. Noel Nord, Leksands IF

26. Oscar Blom, Färjestad BK

29. Charlie Kalldin, Frölunda HC