Sweden Wins Both the U18 and U20 Five Nations

It was a dramatic final day at both the U18 and U20 Five Nations. Despite Czechia holding pole position heading into the final day at the U20 level, Sweden ended up winning the tournament — helped by a win against Czechia. Sweden also claimed the title at the U18 level on home ice, thanks to a victory over the United States on Sunday.







U20 Five Nations

Czechia U20 2-6 Sweden U20

Sweden bounced back after a disappointing loss yesterday with a win over Czechia in the U20 Five Nations. The victory secured the tournament title after four games played. Winnipeg Jets prospect Alfons Freij stood out with two goals and was a major factor in helping Sweden build a 5–0 lead before the end of the second period. Czechia scored twice in the final frame, but Sweden closed out a 6–2 win.

1st 09:41 0–1 Sweden, Frondell A. (Lindberg V., Johansson V.)

2nd 02:32 0–2 Sweden, Danielsson L. (Juustovaara Karlsson C., Gustafsson V.)

2nd 13:14 0–3 Sweden, Eklund V. (Lindberg V., Gustafsson V.)

2nd 14:49 0–4 Sweden, Freij A. (Johansson V., Danielsson L.)

2nd 18:37 0–5 Sweden, Freij A. (Lindberg V., Eklund V.)

3rd 01:08 0–6 Sweden, Genborg E. (Bjorck V., Eklund V.) PP

3rd 01:47 1–6 Czechia, Lisler O. (Fasner S.)

3rd 16:31 2–6 Czechia, Kubiesa M. (Sikora P.) PP

Slovakia U20 2-6 Switzerland U20

After beating Finland yesterday, Switzerland continued on the same track today by defeating Slovakia. A strong first period put them up 3–0, and that proved enough to carry the game. The result secured Switzerland a respectable third-place finish in the tournament.

1st 03:01 0–1 Switzerland, Blessing N.

1st 08:41 0–2 Switzerland, Sansonnens B. (Ustinkov D., Aebli N.)

1st 19:06 0–3 Switzerland, Reber J. (Aeschlimann M., Grossniklaus J.)

2nd 01:43 0–4 Switzerland, Von Rohr M. (Geisser M., Meier G.)

3rd 06:20 0–5 Switzerland, Mottard P. (Von Rohr M.)

3rd 06:42 1–5 Slovakia, Gaso A. (Nemec A., Zalesak A.)

3rd 13:02 1–6 Switzerland, Mottard P. (Cattin Nolan, Meier G.) PP

3rd 16:07 2–6 Slovakia, Chrenko T. (Goljer A., Nemec A.) PP

U18 Five Nations

Finland U18 4-3 Switzerland U18

Finland bounced back after a tough loss to Sweden yesterday. They jumped out to a 3–0 lead less than eight minutes into the second period, but Switzerland battled back and tied the game at 3–3. Finland would still get the last word, as Luka Arkko scored the game-winner on the power play with four minutes remaining.

1st 10:48 1–0 Finland, Arkko L. (Kallio W., Uronen E.)

2nd 05:27 2–0 Finland, Kurri A. (Uronen A., Rinne R.)

2nd 07:52 3–0 Finland, Juntunen O. (Vanhatalo V., Laitinen J.)

2nd 08:13 3–1 Switzerland, Bouvard F. (Berger T., Sutter K.)

2nd 11:45 3–2 Switzerland, Burkhalter L. (Bouvard F., Berger T.)

2nd 15:36 3–3 Switzerland, Sutter K. (Berger T., Bouvard F.)

3rd 16:01 4–3 Finland, Arkko L. (Uronen A., Uronen E.) PP

Sweden U18 6-5 USA U18

It was a dramatic finish in the decisive game of the U18 Five Nations. Sweden pulled ahead 4–1 in the second period, but the United States stormed back and took a 5–4 lead. Top prospect Marcus Nordmark and forward Lucas Rosander then scored late to swing the game back in Sweden’s favour, and they held on for a 6–5 win. That result secured the tournament victory on home ice.

1st 13:05 1–0 Sweden, Gudmundsson M. (Command A.) PP

2nd 02:00 2–0 Sweden, Hermansson E. (Elofsson A., Sorensson W.) PP

2nd 10:33 2–1 USA, Nelson S. (Glance J.) PP

2nd 11:11 3–1 Sweden, Command A. (Elofsson A., Gudmundsson M.)

2nd 17:19 4–1 Sweden, Rosander L. (Isaksson M., Hermansson E.) PP

2nd 18:01 4–2 USA, Glance J. (Plante V.)

3rd 00:06 4–3 USA, Beuker D. (Berchild M., Mutryn C.) PP

3rd 06:02 4–4 USA, Stuart L. (Glance J., Plante V.)

3rd 09:21 4–5 USA, Zajic L. (Berchild M., Nelson S.)

3rd 11:38 5–5 Sweden, Nordmark M. (Command A., Bartholdsson N.)

3rd 14:35 6–5 Sweden, Rosander L. (Eriksson S.)

