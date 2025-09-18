Swiss Club Extends Two Ex-NHLers

SC Bern has signed two ex-NHL players to contract extensions, the National League club announced on its website on Wednesday.

Finnish right winger Waltteri Merelä, 29, has signed for two more years, while Swedish defenseman Anton Lindholm, 30, has signed for one.

For both players, the 2024-25 season was their first in Bern. Merelä had 51 points in 59 regular-season and playoff games. Injuries limited Lindholm to 20 games, in which he recorded five points and 10 penalty minutes. Through the team’s first four games this season, they each have three points.

“Waltteri is an absolute leader of our team,” Bern GM Diego Piceci said about Merelä. “With his goal-scoring ability and his commitment, he is of great importance to us.”

About Lindholm, Piceci said, “We are very pleased with Anton’s commitment. With his skills and leadership, he is a very important part of our team.”

Merelä played in Finland until he was 24, developing into a good-sized, reasonably productive winger first with the Lahti Pelicans, then with Tappara Tampere. After never representing Finland in any youth age category, he made the national team for the 2023 IIHF World Championship, held at home in Tampere, and scored a goal in his only game.

Lindholm, who is a product of Skelleftea AIK, was chosen in the fifth round, 144th overall, by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Between 2016 and 2021, he recorded five points and 16 penalty minutes in 55 NHL games for the Avalanche, and 28 points in 84 AHL games for the Colorado Eagles.

Since that time, Lindholm has played in the KHL for Dinamo Minsk and back in Sweden for Leksands IF before joining Bern. Internationally, he has represented Sweden at three World Championships.

Bern’s roster also includes ex-NHLers Emil Bemström, Joël Vermin and Simon Moser.

