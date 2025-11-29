Three Drafted Players on Germany's Preliminary World Junior Roster

On Friday, Germany became the first of the 10 competing teams to announce its expanded roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota, USA.

The 25 players listed includes three players who were chosen in this past summer’s NHL Entry Draft – defenseman Carlos Händel (Montreal Canadiens / Halifax Mooseheads) and left wingers David Lewandowski (Edmonton Oilers / Saskatoon Blades) and Maxim Schäfer (Washington Capitals / Chicoutimi Sagueneens) – all 18 years old.

Sixteen-year-old center Max Penkin, who has two goals in 14 games for Adler Mannheim in Germany’s to pro league and not eligible to be drafted until 2027, is also on the list. Everyone else was born in either 2006 or 2007.

“Our roster selection is based on performances in recent training camps and international games, the players’ current form, and the role they can play on our team,” national junior team head coach Tobias Abstreiter explained. “Experience is also a key factor: 12 players who were already part of last year’s World Championship squad are back again – this experience provides us with stability.”

Petr Sikora On Canadian Fans: ‘I Hope They Will Boo Again’

Czech star Petr Sikora relishes boos from Canadian fans. He thrives on the pressure and aims to ignite the crowd again in the upcoming World Junior Championship opener.

Händel, Lewandowski and Schäfer are among the returning players. They are also three of seven players who play in the Canadian Hockey League, while three others play in the BCHL and one, forward Gustavs Griva, plays in the USHL. Among the European-based players, goaltender Lukas Stuhrmann plays in Finland’s top junior league, Nick Maul plays in Austria and the rest are based in Germany.

“Nearly half the team is currently active in North America, so we can benefit from their experience on the smaller ice and the associated playing styles,” Abstreiter continued. “In the two exhibition games against Finland and the USA, we want to work intensively on further developing our special teams. At the same time, these games offer us the opportunity to optimize our lines, define roles more clearly, and further solidify the team as a cohesive unit.”

After the two pre-tournament games, Germany faces the USA again in its tournament opener, Dec. 27 in St. Paul. Other teams in Germany’s group include Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Jets Prospect Viktor Klingsell Shines and Sparks Helmet Debate

Winnipeg Jets prospect Viktor Klingsell continues to dominate Sweden’s U20 league and has broken into the SHL, drawing attention both for his standout play and his decision to wear a full fishbowl for added protection.

GOALTENDERS

#29 Lennart Neiße (G) 19 2006 Schrobenhausen, GER 198 91 L DEL2

#30 Lukas Stuhrmann (G) 18 2007 Köln, GER 184 82 L U20 SM-sarja

#1 Linus Vieillard (G) 19 2006 Berlin, GER 185 78 L WHL

DEFENSEMEN

#4 Max Bleicher (D) 18 2007 Füssen, GER 181 86 L BCHL

#8 Max Hense (D) 19 2006 Düsseldorf, GER 191 91 L BCHL

#7 Carlos Händel (D) Montreal Canadiens 18 2007 Erlangen, GER 188 80 R QMJHL

#5 Fabio Kose (D) 18 2007 Landshut, GER 190 94 L DEL

#18 Moritz Kretzschmar (D) 19 2006 Berlin, GER 186 90 L DEL2

#16 Nick Mähler (D) 19 2006 Plzen, CZE 187 74 L DEL2

#6 Manuel Schams (D) 19 2006 Leipzig, GER 189 91 L DEL2

#3 Finn Serikow (D) 19 2006 Landshut, GER 184 84 R DEL2

2018 NHL First-Rounder Signs In Germany

Former first-round NHL pick Ryan Merkley joins DEL-leading Straubing Tigers. Can his dynamic offensive game revitalize his career overseas?

FORWARDS

#17 Lenny Boos (F) 19 2006 Köln, GER 181 70 R DEL2

#20 Maximilian Brunner (F) 19 2006 Bogen, GER 176 73 L BCHL

#28 Gustavs Griva (F) 18 2007 Riga, LAT 182 78 L USHL

#22 Timo Kose (F) 18 2007 Landshut, GER 190 91 L DEL

#11 David Lewandowski (LW) Edmonton Oilers 18 2007 Düsseldorf, GER 189 80 L WHL

#14 Nick Maul (F) 19 2006 Deggendorf, GER 180 87 R AlpsHL

#13 Max Penkin (C)16 2009 Mannheim, GER 181 82 L DEL

#9 Elias Pul (F) 19 2006 Weingarten, GER 186 76 L WHL

#21 Clemens Sager (F) 19 2006 Augsburg, GER 184 81 L DEL2

#24 Elias Schneider (C) 18 2007 Rosenheim, GER 184 80 L QMJHL

#25 Tobias Schwarz (F) 19 2006 Landshut, GER 181 83 L DEL2

#12 Tim Schütz (W) 19 2006 Krefeld, GER 183 90 L DEL2

#10 Maxim Schäfer (LW) Washington Capitals 18 2007 Nürnberg, GER 191 83 L QMJHL

#27 Simon Seidl (F) 19 2006 Deggendorf, GER 178 83 R DEL2

#19 Dustin Willhöft (F) 18 2007 Kohtla-Järve, EST 170 59 L WHL

SHL: Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Anton Frondell Back on the Scoresheet

Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell returned to the SHL scoresheet, while Eddie Genborg and Tinus Luc Koblar also impressed in a strong night for NHL prospects.