Vitali Kravtsov Signs Multi-Year KHL Deal

Russian winger Vitali Kravtsov, 25, has signed a three-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk that will run through the 2027-28 season, the KHL club announced on Monday.

Traktor was Kravtsov’s KHL club before signing with the Vancouver Canucks in August. However, after recording four points in 10 games for the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, his contract was terminated, apparently at the player’s behest.

It was Kravtsov’s fourth stint in North America, none of which have lasted more than a season. He recorded 12 points and 14 penalty minutes in 64 NHL games for the New York Rangers and Vancouver between 2021 and 2023.

Born in Vladivostok on Russia’s Pacific coast, Kravtsov was raised in Chelyabinsk in the foothills of the Ural Mountains and developed through the ranks of the Traktor club. He has 200 points in 367 KHL regular-season and playoff games to this point.

OFFICIAL: KHL MVP Josh Leivo Signs With New Team

Canadian winger Josh Leivo, 32, has signed a one-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk, the KHL website announced on Monday.

Last season, Kravtsov had 58 points in 66 regular season and seven points in 19 playoff games as Traktor team that finished first overall in the KHL’s regular-season standings and advanced to the Gagarin Cup finals, losing to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

Kravtsov rejoins a Traktor team that seems intent on winning it all this season – the team acquired reigning KHL MVP Josh Leivo in the off-season and also has ex-NHLers Mikhail Grigorenko, Vladimir Zharkov, Jordan Gross and goaltender Chris Driedger on its roster. However, the team has stumbled out of the gate somewhat this season, sitting sixth in the KHL's 11-team Eastern Conference with 29 points in its first 25 games.

Former NHL Goalie Chris Driedger Signs In KHL

Canadian goaltender Chris Driedger, 31, has signed a one-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk, the KHL club announced on Tuesday.