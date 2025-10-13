Anaheim Ducks Prospect Off to Hot Start in Sweden

Sweden’s second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan has long been a strong development ground for young talent. Last year, Anton Frondell took the league by storm. This season, other prospects are looking to follow in his footsteps. Here are four players who have boosted their stock with strong performances in Sweden’s second-tier league during the first month of the campaign.

Herman Träff (RW), Anaheim Ducks, 3rd round #91 overall, 2024 (drafted by N.J. Devils)

Herman Träff returned to his boyhood club Oskarshamn this season, and it has been nothing short of a success. With two goals and 11 points, he sits just one point behind the league leader in HockeyAllsvenskan scoring.

Träff is a 6-foot-3, 198-pound winger with plenty of power and technically sound skating. That combination makes him a force on the forecheck and a tough matchup for opponents. He also has soft hands and often leans on his skill to generate offense, creating chances out of seemingly harmless situations. If he can round out his defensive game, he has an outside shot at carving out a bottom-six role in the NHL.

Elton Hermansson (RW), 2026 NHL Draft

Hermansson impressed during several preseason games with MoDo but still started the year in the junior squad. After a flat performance from the senior team, he got the call up and turned out to be exactly the spark they needed. In just his second pro game, he delivered two goals and an assist.

Since then, Hermansson has added two more appearances at the senior level, where he’s stood out with his technical skill and high hockey IQ. He has often been the driving force on his line, finding clever passing lanes and creating plays even in tight situations. His confidence with the puck is undeniable, and he looks set to be one of the more exciting young players to follow this season.

Milton Gästrin (C), Washington Capitals, 2nd round #37 overall, 2025

MoDo’s relegation from the SHL to Sweden’s second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan has turned out to be a blessing for Milton Gästrin. The Washington Capitals prospect has been a regular from day one and has looked far more seasoned than his 18 years suggest. Gästrin plays a mature two-way game, giving a full effort in all three zones. He looks like the prototype of a third-line two-way center, consistently winning battles and moving play from defense to offense. Gästrin is making a strong push to be included on Sweden’s World Juniors roster in late December.

Hugo Hallin (D), undrafted

Hallin went undrafted in June but has put together a strong showing through the first month of the season. An offensive-minded defenseman, he often finds smart passing lanes from the blue line and shows purpose in both his shots and setups. Ahead of the draft, Hallin’s downside was his defensive game, with his smaller frame at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds seen as part of the concern. Over the first month of this season, however, he has looked more robust and has now secured a regular spot on MoDo’s senior team.

