Blackhawks’ Anton Frondell Reflects on Red-Hot Start

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell is off to an impressive start in the SHL. He has taken the league by storm with his blend of skill and imposing size. In his first 10 games, he has recorded six goals and eight points. Frondell spoke with Swedish outlet TV4 about his strong start ahead of last weekend’s matchup with Leksand.

Anton Frondell kicked off October with a remarkable week. He began the week with a highlight-reel Michigan goal against Rögle and followed it up with a hat trick against Malmö. Frondell was understandably satisfied with how the week unfolded.

“It’s been a lot of fun. Especially the last two games against Rögle and Malmö. The Saturday game (Frondell’s hat trick night) was the most fun of all, and we won that one too. It’s probably going to be a hard week to beat.”

Playing in the SHL is a step up from Sweden’s second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan. Frondell admits that his strong start to October has given him the confidence he needs.

“I might have realized in the middle of last week that I can play hockey,” says Anton Frondell with a smile. He continues: “When I relax and don’t think too much, it usually goes well.”

Frondell lined up on the wing instead of at center against Rögle. The move paid off. Djurgården head coach Robert Kimby explains.

“Against Rögle it was his first game on the wing, and I think he realized it’s just about going out there and playing. Then he settled in well and it’s taken off from there,” says Djurgården’s head coach Robert Kimby.

When did you (Frondell) realize you were really good at hockey?

“I don’t really know. Maybe when I got the chance to play with the senior team here.” He continues: “That was a big step for me. I played out in Farsta (a suburb of Stockholm) and knew some players here in the city, but I had no idea what kind of players there were across the country or abroad. Back then it was hard to know what level you were at. I just played because it was fun, and that’s where I got the foundation for loving hockey.”

Frondell went on to explain how hockey became his path in the first place.

“I was actually a tennis player from the start. Then I saw a note on a lamp post that said ‘Try hockey school,’ so we gave it a try. My dad asked a friend if he could borrow a pair of old figure skates they had. Dad probably thought I would get tired of it and realize that tennis was the sport to focus on.” Frondell continues with a smile: “He probably still wants me to play tennis even today.”

The hockey world should be glad it wasn’t tennis, because Frondell is one of the most entertaining players outside the NHL. Few 18-year-olds have started an SHL season the way he has, and it will be a joy to see where his career goes from here.