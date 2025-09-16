Canadiens Prospect Turning Heads in the SHL

Habs prospect Filip Eriksson stole the show on Game Day 1 of the SHL. With three goals and an assist, he was the standout player on opening day, outshining hyped names like Nicklas Bäckström and Jakub Vrana. Here’s a closer look at Eriksson’s journey since being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens.

Filip Eriksson was selected 165th overall in the 6th round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He has quick hands and good puck skills, yet it’s his work rate and discipline that stand out as he consistently supports his defensemen down low.

Eriksson missed much of his draft season due to a wrist injury he suffered in just his second SHL game. The year after being drafted, he split his time between the SHL and Sweden’s second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan. The loan to the Allsvenskan in 2023–24 served him well, giving Eriksson the chance to showcase the offensive qualities that convinced the Canadiens to spend a draft pick on him.

Eriksson spent most of last season in the SHL. His offensive production was limited as he struggled to show the skill he had displayed in the Swedish second-tier. This season marks a fresh start as he moves from Växjö to defending champions Luleå. The club is still riding a wave of euphoria after last year’s title, and the hope is that this new environment will help Eriksson unlock his full potential.



It didn’t take long for Filip Eriksson to make an impact with his new team. On his very first shift, he buried a rebound after setting up Brian O’Neill with a slick pass that led to the initial shot. Eriksson showed both aggressiveness and instinct around the net to give Luleå a 1–0 lead. It was the perfect start for the Canadiens prospect in his new team.

By the end of the first period of the new SHL season, Eriksson had already picked up an assist after being involved in the buildup to Luleå’s 3–0 goal. Midway through the second period, he struck again by burying another rebound, showing both courage and sharp instincts around the net. But Eriksson’s successful season opener wasn’t over yet. In the third period, he capitalized on a turnover in front of the net and showed great poise with the puck as he completed his hat trick to make it 5–0 for Luleå.



After the game, he was in high demand with the media and was asked about what he had been working on during the summer.

“I’ve gotten stronger off the ice, and I added some weight. But nothing over the top. It’s about trust from the coaches and the club. That builds confidence and makes you dare to hold onto the puck a bit more,” Eriksson told Expressen.se following the SHL opener.

He went on to elaborate on his successful first game with Luleå.

“Of course we had a bit of luck with some bounces, but it was a magical season opener, and I guess you work your way into earning a bit of luck,” said Eriksson.

Eriksson received plenty of messages from friends and family after his remarkable debut with Luleå.

“Several of them had picked me in SHL Fantasy, so I just have to keep delivering,” said Eriksson with a smile.



