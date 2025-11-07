Draft-Eligible Alexander Command Impresses for Sweden

Sweden picked up another solid win at the U18 Five Nations on Thursday. Sweden’s penalty kill was once again heavily tested, and several of their defensively-driven players stood out, including two-way center Ludvig Andersson. Offensively, players like Alexander Command and Axel Elofsson also delivered strong performances. Here is a closer look at how these draft-caliber talents impressed.







Alexander Command (C), 2026 NHL Draft

Sweden’s coaching staff have been searching for a center to complement the forward duo of Nils Bartholdsson and Marcus Nordmark, and Alexander Command looks like a strong option. He shows good vision and brings competitiveness in all three zones. With strong skating and good puck skill, he can play with pace through the middle of the ice. Command also plays with an edge and grit, which adds to his projectability as an NHL prospect. I could easily see a team spending a draft pick on him.

Command took major steps forward during the second half of last season and has started this year in similar fashion. Through 14 games in the Swedish junior league, he has recorded 11 goals and 22 points. Command has the potential to rise in the rankings as the season progresses, especially if he continues to show his upward trajectory in international play.





Ludvig Andersson (RW), 2026 NHL Draft

The penalties continued to pile up, and Sweden’s penalty kill were forced to do much of the heavy lifting. Forward Ludvig Andersson played a key role in that area. With his relentless work ethic, he was quick to block shots and win pucks under pressure. Several times, Andersson was able to kill valuable seconds on his own by freezing the puck in the offensive zone while shorthanded.

Beyond his defensive impact, Andersson was rewarded offensively as well, opening the scoring on Thursday night. His combination of secondary-scoring and grit will be important for Sweden as they face tougher opponents later in the week.





Axel Elofsson (D), 2026 NHL Draft

Elofsson’s offensive ability was on full display on Thursday in the U18 Five Nations. The mobile defenseman repeatedly carried pucks through the neutral zone and set up scoring chances for his teammates. He is also a major asset on the power play, where his movement along the blue line stands out. His production has translated both in Sweden and internationally this season. Elofsson has recorded 19 points in 14 U20 Nationell games and is sitting at an impressive 1.88 points per game in international play.

