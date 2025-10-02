Ducks Goalie Prospect Clara Off to Strong Start

Anaheim Ducks goalie prospect Damian Clara is off to a strong start this season in Sweden. Even though Brynäs as a team has stumbled out of the gate, none of that blame falls on Clara. So far, the Italian talent has allowed just a single even-strength goal across his four starts. Here’s a look at Clara’s impressive start and his thoughts heading into the SHL season with Brynäs.

Clara made his first appearance for Brynäs in the fall of 2023, the season after he was drafted. He played a key role in helping the club earn promotion from Sweden’s second tier back to the SHL. Last year, Clara was off on other ventures, including stints with Färjestad in the SHL and Kärpät in Finland, but he never managed to find his game.

Now the young goaltending talent is back with Brynäs, the very team he helped bring back to the SHL. His performances during the 2023–24 campaign have already given Clara iconic status within the historic club. It’s clear that Brynäs fans have embraced Clara, and just as clear that Clara has embraced Brynäs.

“It feels really good to be back in Brynäs IF. I know the city, and it will be very smooth to return to everything since I know how it works. It was very special the last time, so I’m really excited to come back and start again,” said Damian Clara to Brynäs IF’s own media channels before the season.

How has the discussion gone between you, Brynäs, and Anaheim’s organization regarding the decision for you to play with Brynäs this year?

“We decided that it might be best for me to stay one more year in Europe. Then it was my wish to come back to Brynäs. It’s a place where I feel comfortable. I know how everything works, so when Brynäs was willing to sign me it was just a matter of sorting out the contract details. I’m really excited to come back,” said Clara.

Around the time of Clara’s arrival, Brynäs signed high-profile goaltender Collin Delia, who brought with him the experience of 52 NHL games. It came as no surprise when Delia got the nod for the season opener. But his season couldn’t have started any worse. In his first two games, Delia surrendered 11 goals, getting pulled in just his second appearance of the year. That stumble opened the door for Clara, and he hasn’t looked back since.





Clara has been the steady presence in goal that Brynäs so badly needed. Since his first start of the season, he has allowed just a single even-strength goal. That gives him an impressive 0.985 save percentage at five-on-five through his four starts.

Brynäs entered the season with high expectations, bolstered in part by the addition of Nicklas Bäckström. But their penalty kill has been inexplicably poor, operating at a dreadful 0.409 percent. It has crippled the team’s chances of picking up points, leaving them with just five through seven games. Clara’s play, however, has given the team hope that the points will soon start rolling in again.

Damian Clara’s play has Brynäs fans dreaming of a return to the glory days. His early-season form also bodes well for the Anaheim Ducks, where Clara is aiming to become the next in a long line of successful goaltenders for the franchise.

