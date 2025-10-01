Elton Hermansson’s Breakout Night

A future star shined bright last night. Top prospect Elton Hermansson had two goals and an assist as MoDo beat Troja in Sweden’s second tier. He showed great chemistry with Washington Capitals prospect Milton Gästrin, who also stood out.

“I think our line played really well today. We found each other nicely out there and kept it simple. And it’s fun that both of us (Gästrin and Hermansson) got to score two goals,” says Milton Gästrin to MoDo’s own channels after the game.

Elton Hermansson has had an eventful start to the season. He kicked things off with a brilliant showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing second in the tournament scoring race. Just a week later he made his debut with MoDo’s senior team. On Tuesday night, he truly announced himself to the wider hockey audience.

“It’s really fun. I agree with Milton, we’re playing really well. Me, Jeppe (Jesper Olofsson), and Milton are finding each other and putting together some good plays, and that helps a lot. The first goal was a real hard-working goal, and Milton set it up,” says Elton Hermansson after the game to MoDo.

The chemistry with Milton Gästrin was impossible to miss. Gästrin provided the steady two-way presence, while Hermansson added the offensive punch. Hermansson emphasized that the two see the game the same way, which makes their connection on the ice even stronger.

“We both like having the puck. That makes it easier since we both want to create offensive plays. It’s nice to be able to play the small-area game together,” says Hermansson to Modo’s own media channels.

Gästrin played eight SHL games last season and has been a regular in MoDo’s senior lineup to start this year. That experience is something Hermansson is trying to lean on as he looks to make a name for himself with the senior squad.

“Milton has shown me the way a bit. I’ve seen how he’s done it and learned from that, especially how he’s handled himself here at the start. He plays with incredible drive, with a real will to take the puck to the net. That’s what I think works so well between us, that we use each other when we play together,” says Hermansson to Modo after the game.

Hermansson was called up to the senior team after MoDo’s offensive depth came up short. Now the expectation is that he will claim a regular spot with the big club. When asked if he thinks he’ll be playing with Gästrin again, he answered with a smile.

“I would hope so!” says Hermansson.

