Five 2027 Draft-Eligible Prospects to Watch in Sweden This Season

With the U20 Nationell season about to kick off, The Hockey News International highlights more players to watch. In this edition, Jacob Smeds takes a look at late-2008-born players who aren’t eligible until the 2027 NHL draft. All of them are expected to be U20 regulars this season even though they’re still eligible for the U18 Nationell.

Bosse Meijer (C), Frölunda HC

Bosse Meijer has been a regular on the Swedish junior national teams since the U16 level. He is a high-energy two-way forward who takes on plenty of defensive responsibility. His work ethic stands out and makes him a leader both on and off the ice. Despite his late birthday, he served as captain of the Swedish U17 national team last season.

Meijer formed a very dangerous line alongside Oscar Holmertz and Elton Hermansson during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Both Holmertz and Hermansson could very well be first-round picks in the 2026 draft, and Meijer showed that he could match their skill level. He also brought valuable grit around the net and a quick release that he isn’t hesitant to use.

Meijer is often appreciated by his teammates for his selfless playing style and loyalty to the team. This year, he is making the jump from Frölunda’s J18 team to their U20 squad. He has been productive during the preseason and will be an exciting player to follow in the year ahead.

Olle Karlsson (LW), Växjö Lakers

Olle Karlsson is a hard-working forward who always gives a solid effort. With his skating strength and work ethic, he can be used in every situation, whether it’s penalty killing, power play, or five-on-five. During the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he showed that he can handle both a center role on a top line and a more defensively oriented third line.

Karlsson took big steps forward last season and was one of the best players in the U18 Nationell playoffs. In addition to his strong two-way game, he showed offensive upside by recording 7 goals and 17 assists in 17 games during the spring. Thanks to his strong showings in the U18 Nationell, the Växjö forward earned his first international call-up later in the spring.

Vilgot Lidén (D), Leksands IF

Lidén is a mature defenseman despite not turning 17 until December. He was already a regular in the U20 league last season and showed that he can match opponents several years older than himself. He took major steps defensively, thanks in large part to his strength and strong skating ability

In addition to his defensive qualities, Lidén has strong passing skills that allow him to play high up in the lineup even in international play. At the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he showed that he can be a steady partner to the more offensively minded Axel Elofsson. This season will be an interesting one to see if Lidén can take further steps offensively and add more dimensions to his game.

Isak Holtet (C), Färjestad BK

Isak Holtet is another player who took big steps forward last season. He is a smart two-way forward who uses his hockey sense to find open ice and create space. Holtet also has a quick and deceptive wrist shot that is difficult for opposing goalies to read.

Holtet’s hockey IQ helps him in all areas of the ice, and he has shown that he can play important minutes in the defensive zone while also contributing offensively. As he grows into his 6'1" frame, he could become even more effective along the boards. With his strong positional awareness, continued physical development could accelerate his overall progress exponentially. Isak Holtet could be one of the players with the steepest development curve this season.

Hampus Zirath (C), Djurgårdens IF

Zirath had an interesting Hlinka Gretzky Cup. It all started when he made a big impression during the selection camp, which earned him his first international call-up for Team Sweden. He began the tournament as the 13th forward but was promoted to the top line for the medal rounds. The centerman from Djurgården ended up playing 17 minutes in the gold medal game against the U.S.

Zirath is an unpredictable player with strong technical ability, which makes him hard to read for opposing defensemen. His good lateral mobility on his skates adds to the challenge. He was an important part of Djurgården’s U18 championship team last spring and is expected to make his U20 debut soon.