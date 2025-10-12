Flames Prospect Stockselius Rising Despite Cancer Battle

Theo Stockselius was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the second round, 54th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft. Just over a week ago, he reached another milestone on his road to the NHL when he made his SHL debut for Djurgården.

But the path to both the draft and the SHL has not always been a straight one for Stockselius. At just 15 years old, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. In an interview with Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, Stockselius opened up about his battle back and the role hockey has played in his recovery.

The Calgary Flames have a skilled playmaker in Stockselius. With his 6'3", 196-pound frame, he is excellent at creating space for his teammates. Whether at center or on the wing, he generates room in the offensive zone and off the rush, often drawing defenders toward him before slipping the puck to a teammate. His deception makes him very difficult for opponents to read. But his toughest opponent came long before his SHL debut.

Stockselius began his toughest battle in the summer of 2022. He was often sick and knew something wasn’t right.

“I got sick very often, had a sore throat, and was frequently ill with colds. When I got sick at a hockey camp, my dad took me straight to the clinic. They saw that my thyroid was enlarged just by looking at me. They did a blood test and immediately saw that it was cancer. That’s how it all started. I had surgery in August that same summer,” says Stockselius to Aftonbladet.

Stockselius was able to keep playing hockey despite the diagnosis, and he has accomplished plenty in the three years since. He played a key role in Djurgården’s championship runs at both the U18 and U20 levels earlier this year. His strong play continued at the U20 Five Nations tournament in late August, where he impressed against international competition. Most recently, he made his SHL debut with Djurgården. Hockey has been a central part of his recovery from cancer.

“It has meant a great deal. You put aside everything that has happened and just focus on hockey, so it has helped me a lot,” he told Aftonbladet.

Stockselius has not yet been declared fully recovered and still takes medication to eliminate the remaining cancer cells. The outlook is positive, however, and the diagnosis no longer weighs as heavily on his mind.

“Of course, when I go for check-ups I think about it, but between visits I don’t think about it at all. Sometimes when I look at myself in the mirror and see the scar I think about it a little, but it’s not something that’s constantly on my mind,” says Stockselius to Aftonbladet.

There are plenty of signs that the Flames have an intriguing prospect in Stockselius. If things continue to go his way, he could even be in the mix for a spot on Sweden’s World Juniors roster. You can follow his progress along with that of other Swedish prospects right here at The Hockey News’ international site.

