Jets Prospect Viktor Klingsell Shines and Sparks Helmet Debate

Klingsell has looked a few steps ahead of the rest of the Swedish junior league through the first months of the season. He drives play on his own, relentlessly challenging opposing defensemen. His puck skills are undeniable, allowing him to create space for both himself and his teammates. Around the net, he has excellent instincts that make it seem like he always has more time with the puck than anyone else.

Alongside his success on the ice, Klingsell has also drawn attention for his decision to wear a fishbowl rather than a traditional visor. He’s stuck with it even after getting his opportunities in the SHL over the past three games. In an interview with the Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet, he commented on the choice.

“I’m mainly doing it for safety. I don’t want to risk unnecessary injuries to my face. It’s easy to take a stick to the face or lose teeth, and it just feels unnecessary. I’d rather not look like a typical hockey player with missing teeth,” Klingsell told Aftonbladet.

Just like in international play, players in European hockey are allowed to switch to a visor after their U18 season. Klingsell started the year with a traditional half-visor, but everything changed when a teammate was hit in the face by a puck during practice. His decision has sparked mixed reactions in a sport where macho-rooted toughness still shapes much of the player mindset.

“Most people are positive about it. Some think it’s a little strange since you’re allowed to use a visor at our age, but I think it should be the opposite — it should be standard to use full facial protection.”

For now, Klingsell doesn’t seem to have any plans to stop using the extra protection.

“I don’t see any reason to stop. It’s about protecting yourself, and I think it’s strange that more people don’t think the same way,” Klingsell said.

The debate over whether full cages will become standard at the professional level continues to divide the hockey world. While some believe it will never catch on, others are convinced it’s only a matter of time. The fact remains that many injuries would be avoided if players used additional facial protection.

