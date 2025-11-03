Johan Rosén: Sweden Brings Strong U18 Group Into the Five Nations

Team Sweden is preparing for the U18 Five Nations Tournament on home ice. After the heartbreaking loss in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup final, the group will be looking for redemption. The Hockey News’ Jacob Smeds spoke with Sweden’s head coach Johan Rosén about the upcoming tournament.

Let’s start where things ended last time — with the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. How would you summarize that tournament?

“It was a really good tournament overall. We executed what we talked about right from the start. Last year we were a little blunt offensively, even if we still scored goals, but this time we were able to get much more out of our game. When we went down to Hlinka it felt like we brought everything we had worked on with us.

We have a lot of players who can contribute offensively but also play a complete game, and I think that is important. This group can take another step now. I thought the guys handled the offensive parts very well, I told them that afterwards too. It felt like we went down there like a club team: everyone accepted their roles and fully bought into them. We were able to put that together really well,” Rosén told The Hockey News.

Looking ahead to the next tournament, is the offensive part of your game the main thing you want to build on?

“Yes, absolutely. I think we need to be a little bolder in those areas. We need to be more offensive and challenge the bigger nations like Finland and the United States, who we do not always beat. We should not back off, we need to believe in ourselves and play our game.”

The roster at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup lived up to expectations. Aside from a messy final that was heavily affected by penalties, the group performed at the high level many expected. However, seven players have been replaced for the Five Nations.

After Hlinka I felt like ‘this is the group we are going with all year.’ But then things always happen, and you get curious about new players. It is our job to give as many players as possible a chance.

Of course we are going to try to win, but we have a very deep 2008 born group. There are many players who deserve the opportunity. And since the U18 World Championship in April and May is the goal, I want to keep as many doors open as possible. That is why there has been some rotation now,” Rosén said.

Team Sweden Announces U18 Roster for the November Five Nations Tournament

Sweden announces its U18 roster and schedule for the November Five Nations Tournament in Ulricehamn, with insights from coach Johan Rosén. Text by Jacob Smeds.

Sweden brings a star studded offensive group

Two forwards have been added to the roster, including Örebro’s highly regarded center prospect Alexander Command.

“Alexander has taken really good steps. He was with us in April last year, but then he got injured and sick during the summer, so he never got the proper chance to show himself then. Now he is healthy, he has more speed in his legs and he has developed his overall game.

I see him primarily as an offensive player, that is where his strength is. He has an international style to how he plays, he is tough, he does not back down and he has a great swagger on the ice,” Rosén said.

Another forward entering the roster is Wiggo Sörensson. He has taken a very unique path to the national team, choosing to stay in his hometown club Boro-Vetlanda to play senior hockey in Sweden’s fourth tier division rather than joining one of the major clubs with elite junior programs.

“Offensively he is going to help us a lot. He has great speed, both he and Olle Karlsson (also from Boro-Vetlanda) have fantastic acceleration. I have only seen him a couple of times in Vetlanda, but it will be exciting to see him in this environment.

He has chosen a slightly different path than most others, with a different type of development route, and I like that. He has shown that you can develop in different ways. Now this will be another step to see how he measures up internationally,” Rosén continued.

Several of the players returning from the Hlinka Gretzky Cup have impressed during the first weeks of the season. One of them is Djurgården forward Hampus Zirath, who has taken major steps forward in the Swedish junior league with six goals and 13 points through 14 games.

“Hampus is a real warrior. A little mix between Viktor Eklund and Viggo Björk, smart in how he plays and competes extremely hard. He was with us already at the camp last time, and I thought he did so well that he earned the chance to go to Hlinka. He did very well there too and has taken big steps this fall.

Hampus can play in every situation. He is smart, intense and can contribute both offensively and defensively. It will be fun to see him take the next step now. He is born late in the year, so there is still development ahead of him, but he is very skilled,” Rosén added.

When talking about breakout players, it is hard not to mention top prospect Elton Hermansson. He has become a regular in MoDo’s senior team, playing in Sweden’s second tier division.

“He has an X factor in his game, he can decide games on his own. He has also matured a lot and developed his defensive game.

The fact that he is playing senior hockey now is perfect. He handles it well, both offensively and defensively. It is mainly the defensive areas that he has improved the most. He will never be a pure defensive specialist, but he has become much more complete,” Rosén said about Elton Hermansson.

How do you view the defensive group heading into this tournament?

“It is pretty open. Many players did very well at Hlinka. It was tough to call some of them and tell them they would not be coming. Ola Palme, Henry Nicolaysen, Hjalmar Cilthe and several others were really good,” Rosén said.

Among the defensemen, Samuel Eriksson, Måns Gudmundsson and Zigge Bratt are new additions since the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“Samuel Eriksson is also interesting, he recently got SHL minutes in Färjestad, which is really cool. He is big and strong. We have good size on our defensemen, and we should take advantage of that.

Måns Gudmundsson has become more physical and is very skilled with the puck. He will be a good complement to our offensive defensemen like Axel Elofsson and Malte Gustafsson.

Zigge Bratt has a toughness on the ice and is a strong two way defenseman. He was part of every tournament last year. There is tough competition now, both among defensemen and goalies,” Rosén explained about the defensive additions.

Theodor Knights: Hlinka Lessons and Five Nations Mindset

The Hockey News’ Jacob Smeds speaks with 2026 NHL Draft prospect Theodor Knights. After starring for Team Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he now prepares for next week’s U18 Five Nations Tournament.

Two new goaltenders selected for the Five Nations

“Milo (Tjärnlund) and Douglas (Nilsson) played for us almost all of last year. Now we are also trying out Kevin Törnblom and Viggo Tamm, who had a strong finish to last season. He has been good this fall in Leksand as well, with good size and mobility.

Kevin in Örebro has had a really good year. Now it is about seeing how they handle international games, where more happens and where sometimes you get thrown to the wolves.

I also think Frode Wadströmer and Axel Göransson in AIK and Malmö have been good this fall. They were also close to making the team,” Rosén noted regarding the goaltending side.

Several players bring pro hockey experience

Despite the young age of this group, several players have already gained experience in professional hockey this fall. As mentioned, Elton Hermansson is already a regular in Sweden’s second tier, and Samuel Eriksson has seen SHL action with Färjestad. Malte Gustafsson has also played two games with HV71 in the SHL, logging more than 13 minutes of ice time in his latest appearance.

In addition, a number of players have dressed for SHL games without yet getting ice time. It is also worth noting that top prospect Viggo Björck has been selected to the U20 national team and will likely not play for the U18 squad again until the World Championship in the spring.

The experience from professional hockey becomes another tool to bring into tough international matchups. Physicality and character are qualities that define this Swedish group. They are traits head coach Johan Rosén hopes to see again this week at the Five Nations Tournament.

“That is something the staff and I have talked about a lot, that we need to stand up for each other and never back down. I would rather see us push things a little too far at times than not do anything at all. They are still young, but I think they have embraced that well,” Rosén said ahead of the Five Nations tournament that starts on November 5.

Part 4: Draft-Eligible Prospects to Watch in Sweden

The Hockey News International wraps up its series spotlighting draft-eligible players to watch in Sweden. The series profiles 40 intriguing prospects, with Parts 1–3 available below.