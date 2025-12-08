Midseason SHL Prospect Standouts: Part 1

With half of the SHL regular season now played, we take a look at the prospects who have impressed the most. Several players have made a significant impact, and the list includes both expected names and a few surprises. This is the first part of a two-part series, with the players presented in no particular order.



Ivar Stenberg, 2026 NHL Draft

Draft-eligible Stenberg has exceeded the already high expectations placed on him. Although he showed flashes of his brilliance during last year’s playoffs, few expected him to become a key contributor this quickly. With 6 goals and 24 points in 25 games, he leads all SHL juniors in scoring by a wide margin. His 0.96 points-per-game pace is also the highest ever recorded by a draft-eligible player with the same number of games played in the league.

But enough about the points. The real value of his game lies in the way he transports the puck through the neutral zone and drives play for his team. It has become routine to see him carry the puck up ice and initiate attacks. Once in the offensive zone, he has become an integral part of Frölunda’s attack and their power play. In fact, Stenberg has been one of the team’s best players on the best team in Sweden. How this brilliance translates to NHL success remains to be seen, but his first SHL season is already highly promising.





Loke Krantz, Seattle Kraken, round 7 #218 overall 2025

Krantz has been one of the SHL’s best junior players over the past ten games. With his heavy playing style, he has brought energy and competitiveness to an otherwise fairly flat team. Time and again, Krantz shows he’s willing to take the uncomfortable route to the front of the net if it helps a teammate. With the puck, he instinctively drives straight toward the goal and refuses to play to the outside. He’s also a force on the forecheck, where he is a handful for opposing defensemen. His strong play earned him a spot at the World Juniors despite having no previous international experience.



Anton Frondell, Chicago Blackhawks, round 1 #3 overall 2025

Frondell has at times had limited minutes, but he has impressed whenever he has been given the chance. In an effort to avoid burning out the young talent, he has often been listed as the 13th forward. In other games, however, he has played as much as 17–18 minutes. When he is on the ice, Frondell plays exactly as you would expect: showing great instincts around the opposing net and displaying strength on the puck. He has the ability to create scoring chances on his own, and his heavy playing style often tears open holes in opposing defenses. That generates chances both for himself and for his teammates.

The unorthodox usage of Anton makes it difficult to evaluate the consistency of his play. How is he supposed to show consistent results when his minutes and role in the lineup vary so much?

Sweden Reveals World Juniors Squad

Sweden's World Junior Championship roster boasts 16 drafted players, including multiple first-round picks, ready to challenge for gold.