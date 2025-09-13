Part 1: A Look at 40 Prospects to Watch in Sweden

The Hockey News International continues its deep dive into prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. In a four-part series, Jacob Smeds highlights 40 names to keep an eye on in Sweden throughout the season.

There will almost certainly be players outside this 40-player list who play their way into the draft conversation by June, but here are 10 names to remember. Enjoy!

Samuel Eriksson (D), Färjestad BK

Samuel Eriksson is a big and sturdy defenseman with an impressive reach at 6'5" and 207 lbs. He has a good first pass and a heavy shot from the blue line. Eriksson took large steps in his development last season and started to play more to his strengths. His physical style of play and defensive reliability make him a valuable player and a possible candidate for the later rounds of the draft if he keeps developing.

Five 2027 Draft-Eligible Prospects to Watch in Sweden This Season

With the U20 Nationell season about to kick off, The Hockey News International highlights more players to watch. In this edition, Jacob Smeds takes a look at late-2008-born players who aren’t eligible until the 2027 NHL draft. All of them are expected to be U20 regulars this season even though they’re still eligible for the U18 Nationell.

Axel Brøngel-Larsson (D), Frölunda HC

Brøngel-Larsson is a physical and well-rounded defenseman. He stands out for his calm and composed play with the puck, bringing stability to the blue line. The Frölunda defenseman plays with high intensity in battles, is strong in front of his own net, and contributes well at both ends of the ice.

Lukas Andersson (C), Färjestad BK

Lukas Andersson is a center with a clear two-way game and strong leadership qualities. He reads the play well and is solid in his positioning. With his mature game and responsibility all over the ice, he is the type of player who makes his teammates better. Andersson was a surprising omission from the Swedish Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster but is likely to get a chance with the national team during the season.

Axel Hillström (LW), Brynäs IF

A skilled forward with a strong offensive game. He plays with an edge and often goes to the net, giving him the chance to use his strong shot, a weapon he should look to use more often. The combination of offensive skill and competitive mindset makes him an intriguing player.

The Next Wave of Swedish Danglers

The Hockey News International continues its look at prospects ahead of the season. In today’s edition, Jacob Smeds takes a closer look at the players who can make fans jump out of their seats with excitement. The Swedish prospect pool features several intriguing danglers worth following in the months ahead. Enjoy!

Ola Palme (D), Växjö Lakers

Palme is a defenseman whose strengths lie in the offensive game, though he can take care of his defensive duties as well. He is at his best with the puck on his stick, using his vision and puck skills to drive play forward. Palme moves the puck well, finds breakout options, and creates solutions under pressure.

Mikael Kim (C), Rögle BK

A smart and reliable two-way forward who could be a solid pick in the later rounds of the draft. He relies on his hockey sense and positional awareness in the defensive zone, which makes him effective despite not having standout size. Kim can also contribute offensively with his intelligent play and well-placed passes.

Jonas Lagerberg Hoen (RW), Leksands IF

Lagerberg Hoen had a strong season in the U20 Nationell last year, scoring 27 goals in 38 games. What makes that even more unique is that he recorded only 3 assists, a remarkable stat line. Not surprisingly, he has a strong shot that he likes to use from the slot. He also brings a physical element to his game.

Leo Gürler (RW), Leksands IF

Leo Gürler is a creative player with good vision. At 6'1", he has decent size that he could learn to use to his advantage more effectively. If he can add a more aggressive mindset to his game, Gürler could become a very interesting player to follow, as the Hockey IQ is certainly there.

Markus Nordmark (LW), Djurgårdens IF

Marcus Nordmark had a dominant Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. Behind Ivar Stenberg, there is a tight race to be the top Swedish prospect in the draft, and Nordmark has shown that he absolutely belongs in that conversation. He is a well-rounded offensive forward with an excellent wrist shot and the vision to find creative passing lanes. His offensive instincts and processing speed around the net are impressive.

Nils Bartholdsson (RW), Rögle BK

Bartholdsson formed a strong duo with Marcus Nordmark during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, contributing with his compete level and aggressive mindset around the net. He has a powerful shot that he likes to use from the left faceoff circle in the offensive zone. The Rögle forward’s combination of skill and competitive mentality makes him a very intriguing prospect.