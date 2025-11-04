Preview: Sweden U18 Forwards Ahead of the Five Nations

Sweden’s roster for the U18 Five Nations is loaded with draft-caliber talent. Ahead of the tournament opener tomorrow, Jacob Smeds takes a closer look at Team Sweden’s forward group.

Hampus Zirath (C), Djurgårdens IF

Zirath is an unpredictable player with strong technical ability, which makes him difficult for opposing defensemen to read. His lateral mobility only adds to that challenge. Zirath was a key part of Djurgården’s U18 championship team last spring and has been one of the standout players on their U20 team to start the season. He is making a name for himself ahead of the 2027 NHL Draft.

Marcus Nordmark (LW), Djurgårdens IF

Marcus Nordmark had a dominant Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. Behind Ivar Stenberg, there is a tight race to be the top Swedish prospect in the draft, and Nordmark has shown he absolutely belongs in that conversation. He is a well-rounded forward with an excellent wrist shot and the vision to find creative passing lanes. His offensive instincts and processing speed around the net stand out.

Bosse Meijer (LW), Frölunda HC

Meijer is a high-energy two-way forward who takes on plenty of defensive responsibility. His work ethic stands out and makes him a leader both on and off the ice. Despite being one of the youngest players on the roster, he served as captain of the Swedish U17 national team last season. Meijer is another player to keep an eye on for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Nils Bartholdsson (RW), Rögle BK

Bartholdsson formed a strong duo with Marcus Nordmark during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, contributing through his compete level and aggressive mindset around the net. He has a powerful shot that he likes to use from the left faceoff circle in the offensive zone. The Rögle forward’s combination of skill and competitive mentality makes him a very intriguing prospect.

Alexander Command (C), Örebro HK

Alexander Command is a smart playmaker with strong puck skills and creative passing. He reads the game well and can often create chances for his teammates. Command can play at a high pace and isn’t afraid to compete in tight situations. Örebro has a wealth of talent, and Alexander Command is certainly one of their standouts.

Lucas Rosander (C), Brynäs IF

Rosander is a center whose biggest strength lies in his two-way game. He can be used in all situations, whether it is creating offense with his playmaking skills or shutting down the opponent’s top players defensively. Rosander is diligent in his work and is often highly appreciated by his coaches. He was a late call-up to the Five Nations, but has the potential to be a regular on Sweden’s U18 national team this season.

Elton Hermansson (RW), MoDo Hockey

Hermansson is an exceptionally skilled forward with the ability to stickhandle his way out of almost any situation on the ice. That makes him a creative offensive force who consistently generates chances for his teammates. He also has a strong shot that he can release even when the puck isn’t perfectly set up. Hermansson is one of the Swedish prospects with the best raw tools heading into the draft, and it will be fascinating to see how he can put everything together into a complete package this season.

Adam Andersson (C), Leksands IF

Andersson made his international debut at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he played a depth role for Sweden. He brought energy to the team’s fourth line and showed discipline in his play at both ends of the ice. At 6'4" and 205 lbs, he is a strong net-front presence, though he could use his size more consistently to become an even bigger physical factor.

Ludvig Andersson (RW), Örebro HK

Few players in the Swedish draft class play with more power than Örebro’s Ludvig Andersson. While not the biggest player, he is extremely hard to knock off the puck thanks to his low center of gravity. When games get intense, Andersson is the kind of player you want on your team, as he never shies away from a puck battle. He is an ideal player to have in the slot in the offensive zone, not only because of his physical strength but also his passing ability and playmaking skills.

Wiggo Sörensson (C), Boro-Vetlanda HC

Sörensson is a draft sleeper who has taken a unique path in his junior career. Instead of joining one of the major clubs, he chose to stay with his childhood organization, which competes in Sweden’s fourth tier. The upside of that decision is that he was able to play senior hockey at an early age, recording an impressive 19 goals and 48 points in 36 games last season.

Sörensson is a strong skater with a good shot. His acceleration stands out even against grown men, as he can go from zero to top speed in an instant and uses that speed to create space for his teammates.

Max Isaksson (C), Växjö Lakers

Isaksson is a smooth center with excellent hockey sense and playmaking ability. He opened the season with a strong showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he captained Team Sweden. With his confident play, he looks bigger than his 6-foot frame on the ice. There is clear offensive upside in his game, but in the long run he projects as a reliable two-way center.

Olle Karlsson (LW), Växjö Lakers

Olle Karlsson (2027 draft) is a hard-working forward who always gives a reliable effort. With his skating power and work ethic, he can be used in every situation, whether it’s penalty killing, power play, or five-on-five play. During the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he showed that he can handle both a center role on a top line and a more defensively oriented third line.

Isak Holtet (C), Färjestad BK

Holtet is another player who took big steps forward last season. He is a smart two-way forward who uses his hockey sense to find open ice and create space. Holtet also has a quick and deceptive wrist shot that is difficult for opposing goalies to read. He can be used on the power play as well as in a shutdown role. Holtet is born late in the year and is an interesting player ahead of the 2027 NHL Draft.

