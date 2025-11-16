Red Wings' Eddie Genborg Impresses with Two-Way Play

Several prospects stood out in Saturday’s SHL action. Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg went scoreless but made a big impact in other areas of the game. Ducks goalie prospect Damian Clara posted a shutout, and draft-eligible forward Ivar Stenberg scored again. Read more in today’s SHL prospect roundup.







Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg stands out defensively

Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg has produced well offensively to start this SHL season, but on Saturday it was his two-way play that stood out the most. Genborg was highly effective on the forecheck, proving a real handful for opposing defensemen. His pressure resulted in several heavy hits that clearly rattled the opposition. Genborg was a major reason Timrå managed to maintain momentum in the game despite Frölunda scoring the opening goals.

Genborg’s work rate also showed on the backcheck, where he was often the first forward back despite the energy he spent forechecking. His strong work ethic is something the Detroit organization will appreciate, and it is easy to see a path to the NHL for Genborg if he continues at this pace.

Ducks goalie prospect Damian Clara records a shutout

When Brynäs’ high-profile goaltending acquisition Collin Delia struggled, Ducks prospect Damian Clara was thrown into the net. Like the rest of Brynäs, Clara’s season has been a mixed bag so far, but on Saturday he was flawless against Luleå. Clara delivered several key saves early on when Luleå generated pressure, allowing his team to settle into the game. He stopped all 27 shots he faced, securing three much-needed points for Brynäs.

Clara’s overall numbers are partly dragged down by Brynäs’ penalty killing. It has left him with a .895 save percentage, but his statistics at five-on-five tell a different story. There, the young Italian has stopped 92.5 percent of the shots he has faced this season.

Draft-eligible Ivar Stenberg continues his dominant season

Ivar Stenberg has returned from international duty in top form. In Saturday’s game against Timrå, he added another goal, giving him four points in his last five outings. He now sits at 0.79 points per game through 19 games. His scoring pace is historically high; among draft-eligible players with the same number of games played, only Daniel Sedin ranks ahead of Stenberg.

Stenberg’s impact goes well beyond his point production. It is rare for a player his age to drive play the way he does in the SHL. He is the creative engine of his line and frequently earns time on Frölunda’s first power play unit, which is impressive on a team that certainly does not lack firepower.

