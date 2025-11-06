Sweden’s Wiggo Sörensson Shines in International Debut

Sweden earned an emphatic first win at the U18 Five Nations, defeating Czechia 4–1. Several draft-caliber players stood out in the victory, including debuting forward Wiggo Sörensson, 2027 draft-eligible Isak Holtet, and 2026 top prospect Elton Hermansson. Here's a closer look at each of them and what stood out in their performances.





Wiggo Sörensson (C), 2026 NHL Draft

Sörensson made an immediate impression against Czechia. Together with his offensive linemates Max Isaksson and Elton Hermansson, he generated dangerous chances right from the opening shifts.

Sörensson has taken an unusual path to the national team. Instead of joining one of the major Swedish development academies, he chose to stay with his boyhood club, where he plays regular minutes at the senior level in Sweden’s fourth tier. He has also seen games with their junior team in the second-tier junior division, where he has put up an impressive 7 goals and 20 points through 5 games.

Sörensson's skating is the standout element in his game. That ability allows him to escape pressure in tight areas where he should be overwhelmed by larger players. Even at 5-foot-11, he manages to hold his own physically, and it is clear that his experience playing against full-grown men has helped him learn how to navigate those situations. It will be interesting to see how Sörensson builds on this for the rest of the tournament.





Isak Holtet (LW), 2027 NHL Draft

Holtet is a depth player for Team Sweden, but he stands out with his smart and reliable play. That was especially noticeable on the penalty kill, where he took on a heavy workload against Czechia. With the puck, Holtet also shows good instincts, displaying strong playmaking ability and the timing to move the puck into the right areas.

Holtet was born in the final days of 2008 and is one of the Swedish players with the most untapped potential. His upward trajectory was noticeable last season, especially during the second half when he took major steps forward. As his physical maturity continues to catch up to his already high hockey IQ, he projects to become an even more effective two-way forward.





Elton Hermansson (RW), 2026 NHL Draft

Hermansson has spent the early part of the season playing senior hockey, and it showed against Czechia. He looked physically more advanced than most of the players on the ice and carried himself with a level of poise they struggled to match. His strength, pace and ability to read the game gave the Czech defensemen problems all night, and they often had trouble keeping up.

Hermansson’s confidence with the puck stood out in the game, as he consistently generated scoring chances for his linemates. At times, that confidence even works against him, as he can pass up good shooting opportunities while looking for the perfect play. That tendency hasn’t shown up to the same degree when he has played at the pro level in Sweden, which suggests part of it is simply a product of having more time and space against weaker competition.



