Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Victor Johansson Ready for Next Step

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Victor Johansson looks ready to take the next step in his career. The left-shot defenseman is now heading on loan to Oskarshamn in Sweden’s second-tier league after seeing limited ice time in the SHL. The move should benefit him, as he has consistently looked head and shoulders above the competition in the Swedish junior league U20 Nationell.

Victor Johansson was selected in the fourth round, 120th overall, in the 2024 draft. At the time, he was viewed as a player with strong defensive instincts, though not the most productive offensively. Johansson may also have been overlooked because of his lack of size, weighing just 143 pounds on draft day.

The Linköping-born defenseman now looks like a player with more presence. Much of that comes from the physical maturity that has given him the confidence to showcase more of his offensive tools. Johansson enjoyed an offensive breakout in the U20 Nationell last season where he put up 39 points in 47 games. That was a clear improvement from his draft year, when he managed just eight points.

Johansson opened the 25/26 season with an excellent display at the World Junior Summer Showcase. His confidence practically leapt off the screen all the way up here to northern Sweden, where this is being written. With his composed, thoughtful play, he was a joy to watch. Johansson did so many things right, especially in transition where he had the poise to hold onto the puck for an extra second to find the open pass. At the offensive blue line, he impressed with slick fakes and crisp distribution.

Johansson's loan to Sweden’s second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan, comes just a few games into the season. He dressed for Leksand in the SHL against Timrå a little over a week ago but didn’t see any ice time. The next day, Johansson played with the U20s and impressed in a way that prompted Leksand’s management to act. The loan to HockeyAllsvenskan isn’t a permanent deal for the season, but rather means that Oskarshamn holds his rights in that league. That allows Johansson to return to Leksand later in the season.

The pace of play in HockeyAllsvenskan is comparable to the SHL, but the game is more forgiving as mistakes are more common and the overall execution less precise. At the same time, the toughness and physicality are at a higher level than in Sweden’s junior leagues. HockeyAllsvenskan also draws solid crowds, something that junior hockey in Sweden largely lacks. In short, it’s an excellent development league for young players.

Even though Johansson is heading out on loan, he extended his contract with Leksand before the season. Sooner or later, SHL action seems inevitable for Johansson, who was happy to sign with the club for two more years.

“I am very happy and grateful to get this opportunity. It will be awesome and exciting to head into the 2025/2026 season. I’m super excited and feel a great pride in getting to play in the white and blue jersey for the next two seasons,” he said about his extension with Leksand ahead of the season.

At the top of Leksand’s organization sits Victor’s father, Thomas Johansson, a former SHL player and now the club’s sporting director. He was pleased to extend Victor’s contract for another two years.

“Leksands IF has signed an SHL rookie contract with defenseman Victor Johansson, which feels incredibly fun and exciting. Victor will be part of the men’s squad during the coming season, and it will be very interesting to follow his development. Victor is a two-way defenseman who can play in all situations. He reads the game very well, is good with the puck, a strong skater, and careful in the defensive zone. He also likes to play physically and had a good season last year with his SHL debut. His development, like for all young players, lies in the physical part, and that usually takes some time, but he is a very exciting player who went a bit under the radar in last year’s draft when Toronto selected him,” said Leksand’s sporting director Thomas Johansson.

