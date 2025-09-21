U20 Nationell: Minnesota Wild Prospect Standing Out

This week we highlight three players from Örebro’s deep pool of talent. Jacob Smeds breaks down the early-season play of Minnesota draft pick Theodor Hallquisth, along with 2026 eligibles Niklas Aaram-Olsen and Alexander Command.

Theodor Hallquisth, (D), drafted #52 overall by Minnesota Wild 2025

Theodor Hallquisth has looked a step ahead of his opponents in the U20 Nationell during the opening games of the season. At 6'2" and 185 lbs, he moves with authority and shows upside at both ends of the ice. In the offensive zone, his strong vision stands out, allowing him to create plays through sharp passing. He can also sustain pressure by stepping up aggressively from the blue line. During his draft year, Hallquisth could at times be inconsistent in his decision-making in exactly this area. It will be interesting to see how he develops that part of his game over the coming year, especially as he earns minutes in the SHL.

Thanks to his mobility and hockey sense, Hallquisth has clear upside as a shutdown defenseman. He quickly reads how an attacking forward is going to move, allowing him to close down space in a hurry. Hallquisth also has size on his side, and it’s easy to see what the Minnesota Wild are hoping for from the Stockholm native. If Hallquisth earns a spot in the world’s best league in the future, it will likely be as a well-rounded, top-four defenseman.

Niklas Aaram-Olsen (LW), eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft

Aaram-Olsen delivered a dominant performance on Wednesday as Örebro crushed Västerås 9–2. The promising prospect played with confidence and showcased his puck skills, consistently challenging defenders and creating chances. On the power play, he was a constant threat with his powerful shot and quick release. His well-rounded offensive game stands out, and Aaram-Olsen showed that he could be in the conversation for the latter half of the first round in June. It will be interesting to see him in international play this year to gauge how he fares when the ice is tighter and the game more demanding.

Aaram-Olsen was included in Örebro’s SHL roster this past week, though he didn’t see any ice time. Even so, it’s clear he’s the next in line among the club’s young talents to get a chance with the senior team. When that opportunity comes, it could give his draft stock another boost.

Alexander Command (RW), eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft

Alexander Command is a two-way forward with strong vision and playmaking ability. He makes things happen with his smooth skating and the way he sees the ice. In Örebro, he fits perfectly alongside the aforementioned Aaram-Olsen, doing a great job of chipping pucks forward and setting up his linemates. Command also isn’t afraid to drive to the dirty areas or throw a hit in the corners when the game calls for it.

Command was invited to Sweden’s selection camp for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup but didn’t make the final roster. With the strong start he’s had this season, it seems likely that Command will earn a spot on the national team when the next tournament comes around. He looks tailor-made for a two-way role on the international stage with his vision and willingness to compete.

