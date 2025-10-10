U20 Nationell: New Jersey Devils Prospect Making Noise

Two big right-handed forwards have stood out so far in Sweden’s U20 Nationell. Here’s a look at New Jersey Devils 2025 fourth-round pick Gustav Hillström and 2026 draft-eligible Jonas Lagerberg Hoen. Both have made strong impressions early on and will be exciting players to follow this season.

Gustav Hillström (C), 2025 round 4 pick #114, New Jersey Devils

Brynäs have opened the U20 Nationell season on a strong note, led in large part by Gustav Hillström. The New Jersey Devils prospect is a big two-way center with good vision. Since the Swedish U20 league isn’t particularly physical, Hillström has been able to use his size to his advantage, giving him the time and space to showcase his passing skills. That has translated into eight assists and 13 points through just seven games.

In the long run, it’s Hillström’s two-way game that will be his biggest asset. He shows a strong work ethic and puts in the effort to disrupt opposing plays in the defensive zone. His awareness and size are equally valuable here, as he often positions himself well to cut off passing lanes.

Hillström was trusted with playing time at the senior level in the Champions Hockey League this past week. With his long reach and strong puck protection, he showed he can be a threat even at the CHL level. Using his strength to hang onto the puck, he helped extend several Brynäs attacks in tandem with his linemate Michal Svrček. It seems likely he will earn more opportunities at the senior level as the season goes on.

Jonas Lagerberg Hoen (RW), 2026 NHL Draft

Jonas Lagerberg Hoen has quickly established himself as one of Leksand’s primary offensive threats early in the season. He drives play with his speed and is difficult to contain when he comes charging ahead with his 6-foot-2 frame. His skating is especially effective in straight-line rushes, where he often catches defenders flat-footed through the neutral zone. With his explosiveness and ability to accelerate, he creates situations that often turn into shooting opportunities or quality passing options.

In the offensive zone, Lagerberg Hoen is at his best when he can line up shots from the left faceoff circle with his right-handed release. From there, he plays with confidence and shows a real willingness to use his powerful wrist shot. That weapon has served him well early in the season, as he’s scored seven goals in just six games. That puts him second in the league’s goal-scoring race, not bad for a draft-eligible player.

Lagerberg Hoen’s heavy shot makes him a natural scoring threat. With his big frame, he also brings a physical element to his game beyond the goal scoring. That combination could make him an appealing late-round draft option for a team looking to develop him into a future bottom-six role.

