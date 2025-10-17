U20 Nationell: Players Impressing Ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft

The Swedish junior league is loaded with intriguing prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft. In this piece, Jacob Smeds highlights five players who have stood out in the early weeks of the U20 Nationell season. Enjoy!

Oscar Holmertz (C), 2026 NHL Draft

Holmertz is a center with strong playmaking ability. His game relies more on hockey sense than on speed or physicality. He is confident with the puck and often finds solutions others don’t see. His vision stands out, allowing him to dictate the pace of play and bring both tempo and control to his team’s game.

Holmertz has opened the season with promising play in the U20 Nationell, earning him a spot on Linköping’s SHL roster for Thursday’s game against Örebro. He didn’t get any ice time, but just being on the bench is a sign that his SHL debut is getting closer. With his high hockey IQ and ability to process the game, it’s easy to project his skills to the professional level.

Bosse Meijer (C), 2027 NHL Draft

Bosse Meijer opened the season with a promising performance at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Sweden. Though one of the youngest players on the roster, he played a key role on a line with 2026 top prospects Oscar Holmertz and Elton Hermansson. Meijer stood out with his relentless work ethic and constant motor, and he showed confidence in taking shots whenever the opportunity arose.

Meijer entered the season with just a single U20 game to his name, but he’s made the transition from U18 look seamless. Along with his trademark work ethic, he has displayed strong hockey sense and a knack for threading passes behind opposing defenders. With his late-2008 birth date, Meijer emerges as one of the more intriguing Swedish prospects to keep an eye on for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Marcus Nordmark (RW), 2026 NHL Draft

Marcus Nordmark is another player who started the season with an impressive showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He showed the different sides of his game there, mixing playmaking with scoring and proving he can rise to the occasion in big moments.

After a slow start in U20 Nationell, both Marcus Nordmark and Djurgården’s junior team are starting to find their stride. Nordmark has impressed with his improved vision, producing 13 points in 8 games without often needing to play at full speed. To his credit, the U20 league doesn’t ask for much more from a player projected to go in the first round. The real test will be how his game carries over if he gets a chance at the professional level.

Theodor Knights (D), 2026 NHL Draft

Theodor Knights is a big, team-first defenseman who takes pride in his play in the defensive zone. He leans on his physical style to shut down opponents and is often tasked with handling the other team’s top line. Over the past year, he’s also taken steps forward with the puck, showing more confidence in moving play out of his own end.

Knights earned a chance with MoDo’s senior team during the preseason but has yet to make his league debut. Even against tougher competition, he showed his defensive upside with aggressive play in his own zone. His mix of skating ability and size could push him high in the draft.

Alexander Command (C), 2026 NHL Draft

Alexander Command took major steps forward last season and was rewarded with a debut for the Swedish national team in the final tournament of the year. In the tough competition for spots, he was left off the roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. I’d bet on him getting another chance with Sweden at the Five Nations in November. With his reliable two-way game, he could be an asset as a third-line center or even higher up the lineup.

Command currently sits fourth in league scoring with an impressive seven goals and 15 points in nine games. He’s a joy to watch in transition, using his smooth stride and ability to glide through the neutral zone. Command also isn’t afraid to drive to the dirty areas or throw a hit in the corners when the game calls for it. He remains one of the most intriguing players still flying under the radar for the wider audience.

