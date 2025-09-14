U20 Nationell Roundup: Winnipeg Jets Prospect Shines

It was the opening weekend of Sweden’s top junior league, U20 Nationell, and several players impressed. The Hockey News International’s Jacob Smeds attended two games and saw a Winnipeg Jets prospect shine. Projected 2026 first-round pick Elton Hermansson was also in action and stood out for MoDo. Here are some notes from the matchups between Skellefteå and AIK, and Björklöven and MoDo.

Viktor Klingsell (LW), Skellefteå - Skellefteå vs AIK, Sept. 13

Klingsell had a strong season last year and was selected in the fifth round of the NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. In Saturday’s game against AIK, he showed why he was worth a draft pick. Klingsell made things happen every time he got the puck, always looking to challenge defenders rather than backing off under pressure. This season, it will be interesting to see if he can translate his game to the senior level. A loan to the Swedish second-tier HockeyAllsvenskan might be ideal, as Klingsell currently finds himself in the awkward spot between dominating the U20 Nationell and not quite earning minutes in the SHL.

Klingsell had several chances against AIK but came away with just one assist. He made up for it on Sunday afternoon when Skellefteå faced reigning champions Djurgården, putting up an impressive three goals and one assist.

Max Johannesén (C), Skellefteå - Skellefteå vs AIK, Sept. 13

Johannesén started the game slowly but grew into it as time went on. He showed flashes of his strong technical ability, using his right-handed shot to make himself unpredictable. He also reads the game well and often has a solution in mind before the puck even reaches him. When he got the puck in a good spot, there was no hesitation as he fired it into the top corner midway through the second period against AIK.

Johannesén still needs more time to grow into a bigger role in the U20 Nationell. Right now, he is on the outside looking in for the draft, but the potential is certainly there for the Skellefteå forward.

Henry Nicolyasen (D), AIK - Skellefteå vs AIK, Sept. 13

Henry Nicolaysen is a well-rounded defenseman who can handle all areas of the game. He has the potential to develop into an interesting two-way defenseman with some offensive upside, but his biggest strengths lie in the defensive zone. At 6'2" and 190 lbs, he is a sturdy presence on the back end and a very useful player for his team. Nicolaysen is also an early-2008-born player and thus eligible for the 2026 draft.

Nicolaysen started on the top defensive pairing but saw limited ice time in the second half of the game. It will be interesting to see if he can earn the coaches’ trust over the course of the season and develop into the steady defenseman he has the potential to become. If he does, he could be a defensive-minded blueliner worth considering in the later rounds of the draft.

Elton Hermansson (RW), MoDo Hockey – Björklöven vs MoDo, Sept. 14

Hermansson is coming off a dominant Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded five goals and 11 points. That was enough to place him second in overall tournament scoring, just one point behind teammate Marcus Nordmark. He makes things happen every time he has the puck, showing great confidence and strong puck-handling skills. His creativity allows him to consistently create chances for his teammates, and he also has a dangerous shot, making him a dual threat in the offensive zone.

In Sunday’s matinee against Björklöven, Hermansson played at a relatively low pace but showed glimpses of his skill. He scored early in the second period to give MoDo a 2–1 lead with a nice finish on a breakaway.

Alfons Öberg (C), MoDo Hockey – Björklöven vs MoDo, Sept. 14

Öberg is a skilled center with strong playmaking ability. He makes things happen with his creativity and solid work ethic. He often finds clever passing options from tight spaces where the play looks to be over. On top of that, Öberg plays a reliable two-way game and reads the ice well to support his defensemen. If the MoDo forward can unlock more of his offensive game at the U20 level this season, he could work his way into draft consideration.

Alfons Öberg is the son of MoDo legend Peter Öberg. Another fun detail is that his childhood club is the small local team Järveds IF, the same club that developed the Sedin twins and Marcus Näslund.