U20 Nationell: Winnipeg Jets Prospect Klingsell Dominating

Winnipeg Jets prospect Viktor Klingsell is off to a torrid start in Sweden’s junior league, U20 Nationell. After adding six more points over the weekend, he now leads the league with 15 in just five games. Few players have come close to his level in the U20 Nationell, and Jets fans should be excited.

Elsewhere, draft-eligible players Måns Josbrant and Nils Bartholdsson impressed with three goals each. Djurgården’s Hampus Zirath also stood out, even though he isn’t draft eligible until 2027.

Viktor Klingsell (LW), Skellefteå AIK

Klingsell has made the Swedish junior league look far too easy to start the season. This weekend was no exception, as he picked up a goal and six points across two games.

Klingsell drives play on his own, relentlessly challenging opposing defensemen. His puck skill is unquestioned, allowing him to create space for both himself and his teammates. Around the net, he has excellent instincts that make it seem like he always has more time with the puck than anyone else. To continue developing, he now needs a bigger challenge than U20 Nationell. The leap to the SHL still looks steep, and I believe the Winnipeg Jets would welcome a loan move for Klingsell; either to Sweden’s second-tier league or to an opportunity in North America.

Hampus Zirath (C), Djurgårdens IF

Zirath was one of my breakout candidates heading into the season, and so far he hasn’t disappointed. He kept his strong start going this weekend with a goal and three points in two games. He was a constant power-play threat and often the catalyst for Djurgården’s best chances. Despite Djurgården’s power play featuring players like Calgary Flames prospect Theo Stockselius and top prospect Marcus Nordmark, it was Zirath who stood out the most; not a bad sign for a player who won’t be draft eligible until 2027.

Zirath finished last season on a high note and played a key role in helping Djurgården capture the U18 title in Sweden. His strong playoff run earned him an invitation to the selection camp for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, despite never having represented Sweden at the international level before. Once there, he impressed the coaching staff and was rewarded with a spot on the roster. Zirath began the tournament as the 13th forward on a stacked Swedish team, but by the time the final against the U.S. came around, he was centering the top line between Marcus Nordmark and Nils Bartholdsson. All signs point to Zirath continuing his rapid development, making him a fascinating player to follow leading up to the 2027 draft.

Måns Josbrant (RW), Luleå HF

Josbrant is another player who made his mark during last year’s U18 playoffs. He was an almost unstoppable scorer for Luleå, racking up 12 goals in 11 games. Watching him play, it’s easy to see why the goals keep coming. Josbrant positions himself in the right faceoff circle on the power play, where his shot makes him a constant option. His shot is both heavy and accurate, a combination that earned him three goals in two games this past weekend.

In the tough competition at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Josbrant didn’t get the offensive minutes needed to produce at the same level as with his club. However, if he keeps scoring at this pace, it will be hard for the Swedish coaching staff to keep him out of a power-play role with the national team this season.

Nils Bartholdsson (RW), Rögle BK

Behind the very top tier of Swedish prospects, Nils Bartholdsson stands out as one of the most intriguing names for the 2026 draft. He consistently shows his importance to Rögle, scoring three of their four goals this weekend to lead them to back-to-back wins.

Bartholdsson combines goal-scoring ability with a relentless drive to the net, giving him the tools to develop into both a scorer and an energy player. He owns a heavy slap shot and a shoot-first mentality that defines natural goal scorers.

Among Swedish prospects, there is a clear top tier of players who have already made their mark at the senior level. Behind that group, however, things are much more open, and Bartholdsson could be one of the first names called on Day 2 of the draft.

