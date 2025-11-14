Marquee Series Matchup: #14 UConn Huskies vs #11 Northeastern Huskies

It's Huskies vs Huskies in this Hockey East doubleheader when #11 Northeastern travels to face #14 UConn, today and tomorrow in Storrs, CT and Boston, MA.

Game Information

Game 1 - November 14th - 7:00 PM EST - Toscano Family Ice Forum, Storrs, CT - TV: ESPN+ (Streaming)

Game 2 - November 15th - 7:30 PM EST - Matthews Arena, Boston, MA - TV: ESPN+ (Streaming)

About the UConn Huskies

#14 USCHO Poll Ranking - 4-4-2 record (2-2-1 Hockey East)

UConn is off to a solid start this season, earning series splits in key matchups against Boston University, Ohio State, and Providence. 2022 NHL Draft pick, Jake Richard, leads the UConn Huskies this season with 8 points in 10 games played, picking up where he left off last season where he tallied career highs in goals and assists for the huskies with 15 goals and 28 assists in 34 games played. 21 year-old, Tyler Muszelik has been rock-solid between the pipes this season for UConn, posting a .928 save percentage and a 2.31 goals against average in 9 games played. For UConn to stay competitive against Northeastern, they will need both of these guys to continue excelling. UConn is on a mission to win their first Hockey East Championship since joining the conference in the 2014-15 season.

About the Northeastern Huskies

#11 USCHO Poll Ranking - 7-1 record (2-0 Hockey East)

Northeastern was unranked at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, but with key wins against Massachusetts, Denver, and a series sweep against Boston College, this year's Northeastern Huskies hockey team has elevated themselves to a 7-1 record and #11 in the polls. Led by a forward trio of Dylan Hryckowian (10 points, 8 games played), Jacob Mathieu (9 points, 8 games played), and Tyler Fukakusa (8 points, 8 games played), the Huskies are looking more and more like a formidable foe in the Hockey East, setting themselves up nicely for a potential run at the Hockey East Championship, which would be their first since the 2018-19 season. They will be tested thoroughly this weekend, once again, when they travel to take on UConn.

Prediction

These will be two very tightly contested matchups, but I think Northeastern comes in and continues their hot streak with an offensive force, and takes their 6th and 7th wins in a row by sweeping the series.

