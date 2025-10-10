Western Michigan Broncos Raise National Championship Banner on Opening Night; Fall to Ferris State Bulldogs

The #1 Western Michigan Broncos were defeated by the Ferris State Bulldogs 3-2 in their season opener on Thursday night at Lawson Arena, spoiling the banner raising night for the Broncos and fans in attendance who were there to celebrate the team's first ever National Championship. The banner was raised into the rafter in a pre-game ceremony, enshrining the 2024-25 Western Michigan Broncos team, who defeated Boston University 4-2 in the championship game on April 12th, 2025.

The game started off well for the Broncos, who were able to take a 1-0 lead after the first twenty minutes of play with a late goal by 19-year-old freshman forward, Bobby Cowan. Cowan joins the Broncos this season after playing for the USHL's Madison Capitols last year.

Incoming Ferris State transfer, Carter Rapalje notched two goals of the second period to snag the lead from the Broncos with a score of 2-1 after forty minutes of play. Rapalje played for Stonehill College and Long Island University prior to transferring to play for the Bulldogs this past summer.

Forward, Liam Valente tied the game for the Broncos early in the third, however, 24-year-old Gavin Best scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs with 3:34 left to play in the game, sending the Broncos fans home disappointed with a 3-2 loss.

Last season was Western Michigan's first ever National Championship since the team began back in 1973. It also marked the Bronco's first ever Frozen Four Appearance and their first ever NCHC Tournament Championship. The Broncos started the 2025-26 season at the top of the USCHO.com Power Rankings with the #1 ranking.

The Broncos will have a chance at redemption tonight when they travel about 100 miles to Ferris State University to complete the second game of this home-and-home series. Puck drop is expected to be at 7 PM Eastern.

