2025-2026 Season Preview: University of Denver

2024-25 Review:

The University of Denver Pioneers finished off last season with a respectable 31-12-1 record. Unfortunately, they could not repeat as champions of the NCHC, nor the NCAA Frozen Four, losing to Western Michigan in both tournaments, both in double overtime.

Key Departures:

The Pioneers lose their top 4 scorers and their top goaltender after last season. Forward, Jack Devine (57 points in 44 games played), has moved onto the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. Forward, Aidan Thompson (55 points in 44 games played), has moved onto the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. Defenseman, Zeev Buium (48 points in 41 games played), has moved onto the Minnesota Wild. Forward, Carter King (43 points in 44 games played), has moved onto the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL. Matt Davis also moves onto the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. Davis finishes four impressive seasons with the Pioneers winning over 20 games the past 2 seasons and posting a .924 save percentage and 2.07 goals against average last year.

Next Men Up:

The Pioneers added some solid transfer players in the offseason, including 19 year-old Clarke Caswell, who captained the WHL's Swift Current Broncos last season, and scored 84 points in 64 regular season games. Denver brings in another ex-WHL captain in Eric Jamieson who played for the Everett Silvertips for 4 seasons before moving to the NCAA. The new guy between the pipes is 20 year-old, Quentin Miller. He joins the Pioneers after a season with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL. He will look to fill the void left with the loss of Matt Davis and continue Denver's goaltending dominance.

The Road Ahead:

Denver loses a lot of talent up front, but the additions to the roster in the offseason are notable and continue to keep the University of Denver Pioneers in championship contention. The USCHO.com #5th ranked Pioneers are currently 2-1-1 and next face Boston College on October 24th.

