2025-26 Preview: Michigan State University

2024-25 Review:

The Michigan State Spartans will be looking for redemption this upcoming season after an early exit from the 2025 Men's Ice Hockey Championship. Prior to the tournament, the Spartans had a successful season, sharing the regular season Big 10 title with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, along with winning the Big 10 Tournament Championship, earning then a #2 seed for the NCAA tournament. They fell to Cornell in devastating fashion University in the opening game, 4-3, after a goal from Sullivan Mack with 10 seconds left in regulation in a game that almost nobody expected them to lose.

Key Departures:

Hobey Baker winner and team scoring leader, Isaac Howard is a major loss for Michigan State, as he is moving on to play in the Edmonton Oilers organization after signing a 3-year entry level contract this past July. Originally drafted 31st overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022, Howard played one season with Minnesota-Duluth, and two seasons with Michigan State, progressing in point total each year. Karsen Dorwart (31 points in 35 games) concluded his college career last year before playing five games with the Philadelphia Flyers. He is expected to mostly play for their AHL affiliate, Lehigh-Valley Phantoms for the 2025-26 season.

Next Men Up:

The Spartans have three incoming first round draft picks from the 2025 NHL Draft, including 6th overall pick, Porter Martone, who was picked by the Philadelphia Flyers. Martone comes to play for the Spartans from the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL, captaining them last season, scoring 98 points in 57 games. He will surely pack an offensive punch to an already bolstered Spartans Roster. Other draft picks include Ryker Lee, coming from the USHL's Madison Capitols, and Mason West, coming from the USHL's Fargo Force.

The Road Ahead:

#3 Michigan State is a front-runner to many to win the Big 10 Championship this year with the additions they were able to make in the offseason. The road won't be easy though with other teams in the hunt like Penn State, Minnesota, and Michigan. 4th year Head coach, Adam Nightingale and the Spartans have their sights on something greater with the hope of a lengthier stay in the National Championship contention. They begin their season on October 9th at home against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Related

2025-26 Preview: University of Michigan

2024-25 Review: