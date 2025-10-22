2025-26 Preview: North Dakota

2024-25 Review:

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks finished their 2024-25 campaign with a 21-15-2 record and a 14-9-1 record in NCHC play. They defeated Omaha 2 games to 0 in the NCHC quarterfinal series, but were defeated by the eventual NCAA Champion, Western Michigan, in the semifinal, 4-2.

Key Departures:

The Fighting Hawks have lost their top two scorers from last season to Boston University as transfers. Forward, Sacha Boisvert, led the team with 32 points in 37 games as a freshman. Boisvert was a first-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. Forward, Owen McLaughlin, had 30 points in 38 games. McLaughlin played three seasons for the Fighting Hawks, and put up 30+ points in the past two seasons.

Next Men Up:

North Dakota made some waves in the offseason with some strong additions, fronted by 18-year old Cole Reschny, who transferred from the Victoria Royals of the WHL. Reschny scored 92 points in 62 regular season games last season for the Royals, which elevated him to be selected 18th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2025 NHL Draft. 19 year-old Will Zellers joins the Fighting Hawks this season as well, coming from the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL where he led the league last season with 44 goals.

The Road Ahead:

The Fighting Hawks, like many other NCAA programs, faced massive turnover this offseason, fueled by new transfer rules, but were able to make up their losses with some major gains of their own. The team looks great on paper, but time will tell if the new additions can instantly mesh together and bring that talent together, or if long-term success will start next season. One thing is for sure, the Fighting Hawks have a very strong roster that has a chance to top the NCHC and make a run at the NCAA Tournament. North Dakota is currently 3-1 after playing two games against #19 St Thomas and #13 Minnesota each. The will travel to play Clarkson in a back-to-back series on October 24th-25th.

Related

2025-2026 Season Preview: University of Denver

Denver faces a significant roster shakeup. Can new transfers and rising talent reignite championship dreams after losing key scorers and their outstanding goalie?