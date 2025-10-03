2025-26 Preview: Northeastern University

2024-25 Review:

The Northeastern University Huskies had a 14-20-3 record before falling to the University of Maine Black Bears 4-3 in overtime of the Hockey East Semifinal on March 20.

Key Departures:

Northeastern lost three important pieces to the professional ranks this offseason. Captain Jack Williams led the team with 25 assists and 41 points through 37 games. Williams’ passion and leadership will be missed after signing a two year entry level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cameron Lund joined the San Jose Sharks on March 21. The Sharks drafted Lund in the second round, 34th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 37 games last year, Lund led the Huskies with 18 goals. Lund ended the season with the Sharks, scoring his first NHL goal on March 30. His development was nurtured as a product of the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, a team with a proven track record of advancing players.

Goaltender Cameron Whitehead was a stable presence between the pipes for Northeastern for the past two seasons. Whitehead played 70 career NCAA games with the Huskies, collecting a 0.914 save percentage and 2.68 goals allowed average with five shutouts. He signed his entry level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Next Men Up:

Two new goaltenders look to inherit the crease at Northeastern, and today we dive in on a sophomore with a lot of potential to take the starting job. Quentin Sigurdson was a key factor in helping the Chicago Steel make the USHL’s Clark Cup Playoffs. Sigurdson began the 2024-25 season with the North American Hockey League’s Odessa Jackalopes. On Feb. 6, he was traded to and immediately called up by the Chicago Steel. The Sartell, MN native won his USHL Debut, went 5-3 on the year with a shutout to help the Steel clinch a postseason bid. Although Brown transfer Lawton Zacher is expected to be the starter at the beginning of the season, Sigurdson will get time and could make the decision very difficult.

Helping protect the crease this year is freshman defenseman Noah Jones. An alternate captain for a struggling 2024-25 Omaha Lancers team, Jones was a bright spot on the back end. His physicality and shutdown play disrupted offensive cycles and odd man rushes alike, while standing up for his teammates at every turn. The Bridgewater, NJ native is elated to get started with the Huskies saying, “I'm really excited about this season. We have a great group, and our coaches expect a lot from us. It is a special year for the program, especially with this being the last season at Matthews.” Jones capped off his junior career with a knockout fight against a Waterloo Back Hawks defenseman on April 12 and is sure to fit Head Coach Jerry Keefe’s system

On that same Waterloo team, Dylan Compton made a name for himself. The Victoria, BC native led all USHL defensemen with 45 points and 40 assists through 62 games. Additionally, 26 of those assists came on the power play, tying Compton for the league lead. Compton's agility will be invaluable for the Huskies throughout his collegiate career.

Freshman Giacomo Martino was an offensive juggernaut last season for the Sioux City Musketeers last season. Anytime Martino was on the ice, he contributed offensively, leading the entire USHL with 74 points (32 goals + 42 assists) in 62 games. He can be an immediate difference maker on Northeastern in his freshman season.

Finally, sophomore James Fisher looks to take the next step in his development with the Huskies. A 2022 seventh round draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Fisher is a jack of all trades. Fisher can produce both on the scoreboard and physically, and his track record shows as much. He won a Clark Cup in 2023 with the Youngstown Phantoms as a depth player before heading to the BCHL with the Penticton Vees, where Fisher was instrumental in helping his squad to the conference finals. Fisher leaned into his time in Youngstown, playing more of a bottom six role last season and is poised for a breakout year this campaign.

The Road Ahead:

Head Coach Jerry Keefe expressed his exuberance to start the season and highlighted the cohesion between new and returning players.

“We are excited to get the season started,” Keefe said. “Our new guys have adjusted really well so far. I really like our depth up and down the lineup in all three positions. We have a skilled group that competes and has good details. That’s a good combination, so we are ready to get started!”

With the future in net secure, a strong freshman class, and energetic returning players, Northeastern could be very scary for opponents this year.