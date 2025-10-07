2025-26 Preview: Ohio State

2024-25 Review:

The Ohio State Buckeyes finished the season with a 24-14-2 record, which was good enough for 3rd in the Big 10 behind only Michigan State and Minnesota. Ohio State made it to the Big 10 Championship, defeating Wisconsin and Penn State along the way, losing a heartbreaker to Michigan State, 4-3, in double overtime. The Buckeyes were defeated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Boston University, 8-3.

Key Departures:

Leading scorer, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (17 goals, 23 assists, 40 games played) concluded his collegiate career when he sigend an amateur tryout with the Iowa Wild of the AHL. Fontaine would go scoreless in six games with the Wild and would move on to sign a one year contract with the Toronto Marlies for the upcoming season. The Buckeyes also are losing their starting goaltender from last season. Logan Terness (.917 SV%, 2.46 GAA, 25 games played) will be moving on to the ECHL's Florida Everblades for this upcoming season.

Next Men Up:

The Buckeyes are bringing in eleven new players, led by goaltender Sam Hillebrandt, who played three seasons for the Barrie Colts of the OHL. Addotionally, Ohio State was also able to bring in transfer, 2022 5th Round NHL Draft Pick, Jake Karabela from the Guelph Storm of the OHL. Karabela finished his 4th season with the Storm this past season, putting up 32 points in 48 games played.

The Road Ahead:

The Big 10 is going to be chock full of talent this season, which is setting the stage for Ohio State to face an uphill battle. They have some solid incoming additions, but I can't see them finishing the season in the top half of the conference, however, stranger things have happened. The Buckeyes begin their season at home, this Friday, on October 10th, against the Northern Michigan Wildcats.

