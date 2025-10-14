2025-26 Preview: Robert Morris University

2024-25 Review:

In Robert Morris's second season back playing Division 1 hockey and their first year joining the Atlantic Hockey Conference, the team finished 10-20-5, with a loss to Air Force in double overtime in the first round of the AHA championship playoffs. The Colonials are entering their third season since returning from a hiatus when the university announced in May 2021, that the men's and women's ice hockey programs would be cut. That was short-lived when it was announced in December 2021 that the programs would be reinstated for the 2023-24 season.

Key Departures:

RMU is losing center, Walter Zacher, who transferred to Cannisus during the offseason. He led the Colonials in goals with 15 in 2024-25 and tied for the team lead in points with 24. The Colonials also are losing a slew of graduates in, Eric DeDobbbelaer (5 games played), Mitchel Deelstra (35 games played, 17 points), Gavin Gulash, (33 games played, 7 points), Trevor LeDonne (23 games played, 5 points), and Cody Monds (33 games played, 8 points).

Next Men Up:

The Colonials lost quite a few players, allowing them to add some talent in the offseason, including two Swedish defensemen transfers in 21 year-old Rasmus Larsson from Northern Michigan and 23 year-old Max Wattvil from Merrimack. Larsson was selected in round 5 of the 2023 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers. he posted 3 points in 29 games with Northern Michigan last year. Wattvil played in 11 games with Merrimack last season. We were able to speak to assistant coach Marco Treviño, on his perspective of the program and upcoming season.

“We have a veteran group with great leadership. We’re very excited for the opportunity to make a statement not only with in our conference, but nationally, that RMU is on the rise.”

- Robert Morris University Assistant Coach, Marco Treviño on the 2025-26 Colonials team.

The Road Ahead:

I do believe that the Colonials do have a chance to make some waves this year with a fresh recruiting class and strong returning core in defenseman, Michael Craig, forward Tanner Klimpke, and goaltender, Croix Kochendorfer. After the program returned only a few years ago, it will take time for the roster to truly bloom, which has bright potential this season. One thing is for certain, it is awesome to see college hockey alive and well again in Pittsburgh, PA! The Colonials kick off their NCAA season on Thursday, October 16th, when they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the #3 Michigan Wolverines.

2024-25 Review: