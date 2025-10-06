2025-26 Preview: University of Maine

2024-25 Review:

The University of Maine Black Bears had an electric season, going 24-8-6 and winning the Hockey East Championshipbefore falling to the Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 in the NCAA Regional Semifinal on March 28.

Key Departures:

Maine lost both captains and their leading scorer to professional hockey.

Captain Lynden Breen inked a deal with the Hershey Bears on April 2. The two-year captain notched 13 points (7 goals + 6 assists) in 22 games. After signing his deal, Breen reported to the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays, where he earned 4 points (2 goals +2 assists) in 5 games.

Breen’s co-captain David Breazeale departed for the Wilkes Barre-Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on April 7. Breazeale put up 13 points (3 goals +10 assists) in 38 games.

The leading scorer for the Black Bears, Harrison Scott, scored 35 points (18 goals +17 assists) in 38 games played. Scott then signed a one year entry level contract with the Dallas Stars and will report to their AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, this season.

Next Men Up:

A dark horse addition from Canadian USports’ St. Francis Xavier is Simon Motew. Motew spent five seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers before collected 15 points (3 goals +12 assists) in 25 games. Motew expressed his excitement about transferring to Maine. “Being new here and seeing the culture the players before us have built, it’s special. We just want to continue that culture and ultimately win the last game of the season,” said Motew. “The mentality is clear for us, to go win a national championship.”

An explosive freshman joining Maine from the BCHL is Nick Peluso. Peluso won a BCHL championship with the Brooks Bandits, averaging over a point per game with 46 points (19 goals +27 assists) in 41 games. He plays a very disciplined game, taking only 6 penalty minutes throughout the regular season. Additionally, Peluso earned a league high 19 assists in the playoffs, which could be invaluable down the stretch for the Black Bears in their pursuit of a national championship.

A 2023 fourth round draft pick of the Calgary Flames, Jaden Lipinski comes from the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants. His 6’4” 210 pound frame allows him to produce offensively as well as physically engage with opponents. Lipinski scored 48 points (17 goals +41 assists) in 49 games. The combination of skill and intensity means Lipinski can fit in anywhere in the lineup, making him an asset in the pursuit of a title.

The Road Ahead:

Goaltending is a lock for the University of Maine this season as Albin Boija returns for his junior season. Sophomore Gage Stewart and freshman Mathis Rousseau will share the backup responsibility. A new leadership group announced on September 26 features seniors Brandon Holt and Nathan Freel as captains. This is a very deep Black Bears team that is gunning for their first national championship since 1999