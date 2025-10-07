2025-26 Preview: University of Massachusetts-Lowell

2024-25 Review:

The University of Massachusetts-Lowell River Hawks came up short against the University of Maine Black Bears 7-1 in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on March 15.

Key Departures:

All three River Hawk captains signed professional contracts this summer. Forward Owen Cole suited up in all 36 games in the 2024-25 season, leading Lowell with eight goals and 20 points. Cole also plays a disciplined style, earning only six penalty minutes in the same span. The Dunnville, ON native signed with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones on Sept. 17after an eight-game end-of-year stint with the Kansas City Mavericks. Defenseman Pierson Brandon is headed back to the Adirondack Thunder, inking a one year extension on July 17. Adirondack wanted to make sure Brandon was on their roster even while out, per their press release on the signing. which said, “Brandon was signed by Adirondack late last season to retain his rights while rehabbing from injury.” Clearly, the Thunder are excited to have the blueliner in Glens Falls, NY. Defenseman Ben Meehan is the third River Hawk captain headed to the professional ranks. After signing an Amateur Tryout Agreement at the end of the 2024-25 Season with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild, he will try to make his presence felt for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Next Men Up:

Two massive Canadian Hockey League transfers for Lowell are between the pipes in Austin Elliott and Samuel Richard, both of whom have a winning history. Elliott led the London Knights to a 2025 Memorial Cup with an Ontario Hockey League high 16-1 record. Through the regular season, Elliott led the OHL through 33 games with a 32-1 record, 0.924 save percentage, and 2.10 goals allowed average. Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and University of New Brunswick product Samuel Richard has an impeccable track record. Richard is a two time University Cup Champion in 2023 and 2024, with a perfect 18-0 2023-24 season including the playoffs. Freshman Niko Goich rounds out the goaltending room, arriving from the North American Hockey League’s Shreveport Mudbugs. Through 39 games, Goich earned a 24-11-3 record with five shutouts, a 0.924 save percentage, and 2.24 goals allowed average.

The Road Ahead:

The River Hawks' offense has been bolstered with the transfer of former Niagara University captain and new River Hawk captain Jason Ahearn. Ahearn had a career best in 2024-25 with 19 goals, 20 assists, and 39 points. These figures led the Purple Eagles in both goals and points. Joining Ahearn in Lowell is Edmonton Oilers 2024 6th round pick Dalyn Wakely. Wakely averaged just over a point per game with 58 points (23 goals + 35 assists) through 55 games OHL’s Barrie Colts. Add in hard hitting San Jose Sharks 2024 5th round defenseman Nate Misskey, and this is one of the more complete UMass-Lowell teams in recent memory. Their opening night 4-0 shutout against Merrimack College has put the rest of Hockey East on notice.