2025-26 Season Preview: Arizona State University

2024-25 Review:

In the Sun Devil's first season after joining the NCHC, they finished with a 21-14-2 record, including going 14-9-1 in conference play. In their conference tournament, they shutout Minnesota Duluth in the quarterfinal, 2-0, but lost to Denver in the semifinals 4-2, ending their season.

Key Departures:

The Sun Devils lost their top three scoring leaders to graduation after this past season. Forward Ryan Kirwan signed with the AHL's Toronto Marlies (39 points, 37 games played). Forward Artem Shlaine signed with the AHL's Texas Stars (38 points, 31 games played) Forward Lukas Sillinger is an unrestricted free-agent (38 points, 35 games played). They also lose their tandem goaltenders in Gibson Homer, and Luke Pavcich. Home transfered to North Dakota, while Pavcich signed with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Next Men Up:

The Sun Devils brought in two fresh goaltenders, Connor Halsey who transferred from Bentley, and Slovakian national, Samuel Urban from the USHL's Souix City Musketeers. Halsey posted an outstanding .925 save percentage and 1.96 goals against average last season for Bentley and looks to take the starting helm this season. Arizona State also brings in two 2025 NHL Draft picks in foward, Ben Kevan (63rd overall, New Jersey Devils), and defenseman, Justin Kipkie (141st overall, Minnesota Wild)

The Road Ahead:

Arizona State started their season 0-2, after being defeated by Gavin McKenna and Penn State in two blown-lead losses. They rebounded with wins the next weekend against Notre Dame and Alaska Fairbanks to win the 2025 Ice Breaker Tournament. The currently ranked 15th, Sun Devils will continue to face tough competition into this season. In one of the teams with the most new players in the NCAA, it will be interesting to see how they fare this season and if they can surprise some people. Their next NCAA matchup will be against Miami (Ohio) on October 31st and November 1st.

