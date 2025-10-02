2025-26 Preview: Boston College

2024-25 Review:

Boston College had a stellar season, earning a 27-8-2 record before falling to Denver in the NCAA Regional Final 3-1 on March 30.

Key Departures:

Goaltender Jacob Fowler has been the backbone in net for Boston College the past two seasons, recording a career 57-13-3 record through 74 collegiate games. The 2025 Mike Richter Award winner for best Division I Goaltender took the next step towards claiming the crease in Montreal, signing his entry-level contract on April 4. Forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perrault also made the jump to the professional ranks at the end of the 2024-2025 season. Leonard led the Eagles with 30 goals and 49 points through 37 games. The 8th Overall Selection in the 2023 NHL Draft joined the Washington Capitals on March 31 and scored his first NHL Goal on April 4. A longtime linemate of Leonard at Boston College, Gabe Perrault signed his entry-level contract with the New York Rangers on March 31 after leading Boston College with 32 assists in 37 games. Perrault played in five games at the end of the 2024-25 NHL Regular Season.

Next Men Up:

Freshman Landan Resendes is an explosive and physical forward. After an early-season trade to the United States Hockey League’s Youngstown Phantoms, the Marlborough, Mass native’s production increased. In 61 games, Resendes earned 35 points (16 goals + 19 assists) while finishing third on his team with 90 penalty minutes. Another freshman forward, Gavin Cornforth adds to the offensive reload for the Eagles. A four year veteran of the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, Cornforth, was electric in the 2024-25 season. Cornforth led the Saints in all three offensive categories with 27 goals, 27 assists and 54 points through 62 games. One of two freshmen defensemen joining Boston College, Luka Radivojevic is a speedy two-way defenseman. Radivojevic led all USHL rookie defensemen with 19 assists and 22 points through 38 games. A dual citizen of Slovakia and the United States, Radivojevic earned two assists in five games representing Slovakia at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

The Road Ahead:

Boston College saw two of its leading scorers head to professional hockey, opening space for Boston Bruins first-round pick James Hagens to lead the offense. Goaltending is a question mark with Jacob Fowler in the Montreal Canadiens organization. If the forechecking freshmen gel with the returning upperclassmen, the Eagles could make a run