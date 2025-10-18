2025-26 Season Preview: Colorado College

2024-25 Review:

The Colorado College Eagles finished their 2024-25 campaign with an 18-18-1 record, losing to Denver in the NCHC tournament quarterfinals 2-1. This was a significant drop from their previous season when they went 21-13-3 in 2023-24. They will look to turn things around this upcoming year.

Key Departures:

The biggest loss for the Eagles has to be forward, Noah Laba, who signed a contract with the New York Rangers after the 2024-25 season ended. He played 11 games for their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolfpack, where he tallied 3 goals and 2 assists. In his last season with the Eagles, he was an alternate captain, and score 26 points in 29 games. He has so far played 6 games for the Rangers this season and has 2 assists. Seattle Kraken draft pick, Zaccharya Wisdom, who played 2 seasons for the Eagles, has transferred to Western Michigan. Wisdom scored 41 points in 69 career games with Colorado College.

Next Men Up:

Colorado College returns this year with their top scorer in 2023 NHL Draft Pick, (Ottawa Senators) Owen Beckner along with their top goaltender, Kaiden Mbereko. Backner posted 27 points in 37 games last year and Mbereko had a .905 save percentage and 2.65 goals against average in 31 games last season. The Eagles also recruited quite a bit in the offseason, picking up six NHL Draft Picks, including Swedish forward, Wilson Björck, who was selected 143rd overall in the 2025 Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. Last season with Djurgårdens IF J20, Björck notched 67 points in 43 games.

The Road Ahead:

I do believe that Colorado College looks great on paper, especially compared to last year. They did not lose too much in the offseason, and added some fresh heads to the roster. If the veterans have an uptick in their development, along with a good showing from the new guys, I could see them making a run in the NCHC tournament this year and set their sights higher in the next couple seasons as well. Colorado College is 3-1 on the season to this point and is ranked 19th in the USCHO.com poll. They next play tonight, October 18th, against Northern Michigan.

