2026 Ice Breaker Tournament Hosts/Teams Announced

The Ice Breaker Tournament, which typically kicks-off the start of the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey season, will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 4-team tournament next year. It was announced that the 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the University of Connecticut and Sacred Heart University next October.

The two-day tournament is scheduled for October 9th & 10th and will also feature the Penn State Nittany Lions and The Bowling Green Falcons. Games will be played at two of the newest hockey arenas in the NCAA, UConn's Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, CT, and Sacred Heart's Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, CT, which both opened their doors in 2023.

Arizona State hosted the most recent Ice Breaker Tournament to start the 2025 season at Mullet Arena. The field consisted of Arizona State, Notre Dame, Alaska-Fairbanks, and Quinnipiac. The Sun Devils defeated Notre Dame in their opening matchup, 5-3, and then took down Alaska Fairbanks, 5-2, earning the championship trophy.

The Ice Breaker Tournament began back in 1997, with Michigan State becoming the inaugural champion, after defeating the host team, the Wisconsin Badgers. Boston College has won the most Ice Breaker Tournaments with 6 titles, last winning in 2021.

