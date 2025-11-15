American Collegiate Hockey Association: November Division M1 Check-in

The American Collegiate Hockey Association is in full swing for the 2025-26, so let's take a look at where some of the top teams stand in the M1 Division, and who has the best chance to raise the Murdoch Cup in St. Louis in 2026.

#1 Niagara University Purple Eagles (11-1-0)

Leading the way at #1 is the Niagara University Purple Eagles. While they haven't played as many games as a lot of the other teams, they have been dominant with an 11-1 record with their only loss coming against NCAA Div III Buffalo State University in a close 4-3 game. They have series sweeps against #5 Liberty University and #6 Adrian College, plus a win against NCAA Div III SUNY Brockport. The Purple Eagles are at the top right now, but it remains to be seen if they can keep hold as the season progresses.

#2 Ohio University Bobcats (14-1-0)

The Ohio University Bobcats make a strong case for themselves to contest Niagara for the top spot, and they will have the chance to do so in early December when they host the Purple Eagles to play a back-to-back series at home. The only blemish on their record at the moment is a 4-2 loss to Adrian College, otherwise, this offensive powerhouse has been able to decisively win the rest of their games.

#3 Minot State University Beavers (11-1-1)

The Minot State University Beavers are off to a hot start at #3 with an 11-1-1 record, with their only losses coming against the University of Jamestown in a 4-3 OT loss and the University of Mary. The 2022-23 Murdoch Cup Champions will look to continue their path to St. Louis, however, it will not be a well paved road with opponents like Liberty University, University of Utah, and Calvin University on their future schedule.

#4 Calvin University Knights (7-1-1)

The Knights from Calvin University keep moving up the rankings and currently sit at #4. Their only losses are a 5-4 overtime loss to Davenport University and a 5-2 loss to Hope College. They have a series sweep against Purdue University Northwest which shows how capable this team is to win big games. Down the line, they have some tough matchups against Adrian, Liberty, and Minot State University which will for sure put them to the test and show us if they have what it takes to contend for a National Championship.

#5 Liberty University Flames (13-3-0)

The Liberty University Flames come in at #5 with a 13-3 record. They have looked really good with series sweeps against the University of Utah and Stony Brook University, along with a split series against Adrian College. Their only major blemish on their record is getting swept by Niagara University in a 7-1 blowout and 5-2 loss. For the Flames to have a chance at a championship, they will need to do better in these games, and they will have a chance with 3 straight home series' against Minot State University, Niagara University, and Adrian College, in December and January.

As of right now, it is extremely difficult to predict who will win the Murdoch Cup. There are a lot of talented teams in the ACHA, and it may even be one of the teams we have not covered in this story who can come away with the glory. Stay tuned as we will check in again in December and see if the picture becomes clearer.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.