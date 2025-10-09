    • Powered by Roundtable

    First Five Players Named to Team USA to Compete for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos.

    Oct 9, 2025, 19:03
    College Hockey is about to take on the world's oldest ice hockey tournament later this year when a team of 25 student athletes will represent the USA in the Spengler Cup. Earlier today, the United States Collegiate Select Hockey Team has announced the “First Five” players who will wear the red, white, and blue. The two forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, are all returning AHCA/CCM All-Americans and represent four of the six NCAA men's ice hockey conferences.

    Forward - Aiden Fink - Penn State (2024-25 Stats - 40 Games Played, 23 Goals, 30 Assists, 53 Points)

    Apr 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Aiden Fink (18) shoots as Boston University Terriers forward Shane Lachance (18) defends during the third period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national semifinals at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

    Defense - Mac Gadowsky - Penn State   (2024-25 Stats - 38 Games Played, 16 Goals, 26 Assists, 42 Points - with Army Black Knights)  

    Mac Gadowsky skates for the Army Black Knights during the 2024-25 season. via goarmywestpoint.com 

    Defense - Jake Livanavage - North Dakota  (2024-25 Stats - 38 Games Played, 4 Goals, 24 Assists, 28 Points)  

    UND defenseman Jake Livanavage controls the puck during a game against Bemidji State on Nov. 25, 2023, in Ralph Engelstad Arena. - Russell Hons / UND athletics  

    Forward - Joey Muldowney - University of Connecticut (2024-25 Stats - 39 Games Played, 29 Goals, 18 Assists, 47 Points)  

    Feb 25, 2025; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn forward Joey Muldowney (8) and Boston University defenseman Tom Willander (5) work for the puck during the third period at Toscano Family Ice Forum. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

    Goaltender - Alex Tracy - Minnesota State  (2024-25 Stats - 38 Games Played, 26-9-3 Record, 1.42 Goals Against Average, .946 Save Percentage, 5 Shutouts)  

    Alex Tracy makes a butterfly save for Minnesota State. via msumavericks.com

    The Spengler Cup is an annual hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland. It was first played in 1923 which has allowed it to make a name for itself as the oldest invitational hockey tournament in the world. The tournament is hosted by HC Davos and is played each year in late December. All returning First and Second Team AHCA/CCM All-Americans received an automatic invitation to the roster. Additional players will be named at a later date.

