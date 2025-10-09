First Five Players Named to Team USA to Compete for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos.

College Hockey is about to take on the world's oldest ice hockey tournament later this year when a team of 25 student athletes will represent the USA in the Spengler Cup. Earlier today, the United States Collegiate Select Hockey Team has announced the “First Five” players who will wear the red, white, and blue. The two forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, are all returning AHCA/CCM All-Americans and represent four of the six NCAA men's ice hockey conferences.

Forward - Aiden Fink - Penn State (2024-25 Stats - 40 Games Played, 23 Goals, 30 Assists, 53 Points)

Defense - Mac Gadowsky - Penn State (2024-25 Stats - 38 Games Played, 16 Goals, 26 Assists, 42 Points - with Army Black Knights)

Defense - Jake Livanavage - North Dakota (2024-25 Stats - 38 Games Played, 4 Goals, 24 Assists, 28 Points)

Forward - Joey Muldowney - University of Connecticut (2024-25 Stats - 39 Games Played, 29 Goals, 18 Assists, 47 Points)

Goaltender - Alex Tracy - Minnesota State (2024-25 Stats - 38 Games Played, 26-9-3 Record, 1.42 Goals Against Average, .946 Save Percentage, 5 Shutouts)

The Spengler Cup is an annual hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland. It was first played in 1923 which has allowed it to make a name for itself as the oldest invitational hockey tournament in the world. The tournament is hosted by HC Davos and is played each year in late December. All returning First and Second Team AHCA/CCM All-Americans received an automatic invitation to the roster. Additional players will be named at a later date.

Related

2025-26 Preview: Penn State

2024-25 Review: