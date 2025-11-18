Five Top Underrated Players in College Hockey

Chinese Philosopher Lao Tzu said, “There is no greater danger than underestimating your opponent." For these players, many have underestimated or diminished their value on the ice. However, we highlight and celebrate their achievements and put the rest of NCAA on notice.

Gavin McCarthy: Defenseman, Boston University

Boston University has had its fair share of spotlight worthy players over the past three seasons, including Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson, and Ryan Greene. Their current captain doesn’t get as much attention for the intensity he brings. Gavin McCarthy is a physical, shutdown defenseman with offensive creativity. His leadership really took off while with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks and intensified his first two seasons at Boston University. When a seam pass needs to be made, McCarthy is there. Where a teammate needs support after the whistle, Gavin McCarthy is his guy. The 2023 third round Buffalo Sabres draftee is a natural leader, that, when combined with his play, makes him an asset on the blue line.

Shane Soderwall: Goaltender, Clarkson University

It is rare to see players transfer up from DIII to DI, especially after the CHL decision, but don’t tell that to Shane Soderwall. After spending time in the NA3HL and North American Hockey League, Soderwall committed to DIII Curry College. Soderwall was the gold standard of goaltending at the Division III level through his freshman and sophomore seasons, winning the Sid Watson Award as the best player in DIII hockey. On April 16, Clarkson announced his addition to the roster for the 2025-26 Season, and USA Hockey wrote a profile on him recently. Bottom line: Don’t underestimate Shane Soderwall because his drive and dedication give him a competitive edge.

Jan Špunar: Goaltender, University of North Dakota

A lot of focus has been placed on Jack Ivankovic, and rightly so. Still, fellow freshman Jan Špunar deserves recognition for the work he has put in. After finishing as a finalist for Goaltender of the Year in the WHL and USHL in back to back years, Špunar is starting his collegiate career red hot. Špunar is unbeaten through four games with a shutout at the University of North Dakota. He has racked up a .939 save percentage and a 1.26 goals allowed average. His invitation to the 2024 Florida Panthers NHL Rookie Showcase was his first step in what will no doubt be a successful professional career.

Mac Swanson: Forward, University of North Dakota

Flashy, fast, and accurate. These are three attributes that describe Mac Swanson’s play. A 2024 seventh round pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swanson uses his agility and expert passing to make defenders melt around his smaller frame. He was an integral part of the 2024 Fargo Force’s Clark Cup. In the same season, he became the first Force player to win USHL Player of the Year, and he was also awarded as USHL Forward of the Year and to the All-USHL First Team. USA Hockey did a feature on him that dives deep into his background. Swanson is currently third on North Dakota with four goals, with many more likely this season.

Ethan Wyytenbach: Forward, Quinnipiac University

When you think of freshman hockey players, people often think of Gavin McKenna and Porter Martone. However, Ethan Wyttenbach currently has more goals than McKenna and more assists than Martone while getting much less attention. The 2025 fifth round selection of the Calgary Flames has been lighting it up as a freshman for Quinnipiac with his expert blend of speed and skill. Watching Wyttenbach last season from the broadcast booth, he was one of, if not the fastest, players in the USHL. Suffice to say, Calgary found a diamond in the middle rounds of the NHL draft that is blossoming at the college level.