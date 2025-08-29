Ottawa 67's forward Jaxon Williams has committed to Wisconsin, it was announced on Monday.

A native of Cary, N.C., Williams played for the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes 16U AAA team in 2024-25, where he tallied 70 points (32 goals, 38 assists) in 51 games.

A 2008-born skater, Williams will join the 67's in the OHL for the 2025-26 season before making the jump to the NCAA to play for the Badgers in 2027-28.