Penn State Nittany Lions to Host Michigan State Spartans in Outdoor Game at Beaver Stadium

Penn State announced that Beaver Stadium, the school's football stadium, will host two outdoor hockey games on January 31st, 2026. The matchups will feature the men's team, facing off against the 2-time defending Big 10 Champions, the Michigan State Spartans, and the women's team hosting AHA division foe, the Robert Morris Colonials.

Penn State and Michigan State will surely be battling for tops spots in the Big Ten standings along with the overall rankings after both teams made notable acquisitions in the offseason, fueled by the CHL/NCAA agreement which allows CHL players to transfer to NCAA programs. Penn State leads the way, signing top 2026 NHL Draft prospect, Gavin McKenna, from the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL. Michigan State was able to land the 2025 NHL Draft's 6th overall pick (Philadelphia Flyers), Porter Martone, who played 3 seasons with the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL.

“Our team and so many Penn Staters are extremely excited about this game in Beaver Stadium,” “It has been consistently asked of me since I arrived at Penn State, and I want to send thanks to Coach Franklin for sharing his home with us, as well as Dr. Pat Kraft, Vinnie James, and the entire Penn State Athletics Department for making it happen. We can’t wait to take the field!"

- Penn State Head Coach, Guy Gadowsky, on the announcement of outdoor hockey at Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium is the 2nd largest stadium in the country with a listed capacity of 106,572. It has been host to the Nittany Lions Football Team since it opened in 1960. This will be the first time a hockey game will be played at the storied stadium.

More details about both games will come at a later date.