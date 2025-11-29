The Top Dallas Stars Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Dallas Stars have pushed their chips to the center in their bid for a Stanley Cup. They only have two prospects currently in the NCAA, so we will do a deeper dive on each of them.

George Fegaras: Defenseman, Cornell University. 2022 3rd Round, 83rd Overall.

George Fegaras plays a simple yet balanced style of defense. He was electric during my time with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2022-23 and has rounded out his game for the college level. Fegaras has good edge work and solid vision that allows him to maneuver the puck around opponents well. What encourages me the most about Fegaras’ development is that he doubled his point total from 7 to 14 between freshman and sophomore years. This trend is continuing this season in his junior year, where Fegaras has five assists in eight games, averaging a point every other game.

The Richmond Hill, ON native has filled in his 6’2” frame, coming in at 212 pounds, which lends itself to a physical style that Fegaras has embraced more while at Cornell. If he develops that on ice personality more, he could thrive as a third pairing defenseman at the professional level.

Aram Minnetian: Defenseman, Boston College. 2023, 4th Round, 125th Overall.

This is another player I’ve had my eye on since his junior days. He played a puck moving game from the blue line during his time with the USNTDP. Minnetian also draws forecheckers to him, allowing his teammates to get wide open on the breakout. This is due to his smaller size at only 5’11, but it works to his advantage, allowing him to slip past other players with ease. Like Fegaras, he has shown himself to be on the right development trajectory, increasing his point production by tying all Eagle defenseman with 2 goals, 13 assists, and 15 points. If Minnetian increases his goal scoring by a little bit, it will add another dimension to his game, allowing him to be even more successful.

Side Notes: Green Bay Gamblers alternate captain William Samuelsson is a 2005 born age out center. The young Swede is committed to Lake Superior State University and will arrive there next season. Samuelsson was taken in the 7th Round of the 2024 NHL Draft, 222nd overall. Brandon Gorzynski is doing well for the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen and has solid speed. He was selected in the 4th Round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 126th Overall.