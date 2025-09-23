USCHO Releases Initial 2025-26 Men's College Hockey Rankings

USCHO.com has released their first rankings of the 2025-26 Men's Division 1 College Hockey season. The defending Frozen Four Champion, Western Michigan Broncos, are leading the way at Number 1 with 29 first place votes followed by last year's runner up, Boston University Terriers at Number 2. Other teams with first place votes include the Michigan State University Spartans (14 votes), the Penn State Nittany Lions (3 votes), and the Michigan Wolverines (1 vote)

Western Michigan will look to fill roles with the departure of top scorers Alex Bump (47 points in 42 games) and Tim Washe (38 points in 42 games). Bump recently signed a contract with the Philadelphia Flyers organization, playing 9 games with their AHL affiliate, Lehigh Valley Phantoms last year between regular season and playoffs, and Washe signed with the Anaheim Ducks organization, playing 2 regular season games for the Ducks last year.

The 2025-26 college hockey season will be the first year to feature transfers from the CHL and professional teams, including the #1 ranked 2026 NHL Draft Prospect, Gavin McKenna, who will be playing for Penn State this season. McKenna played three seasons with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, clinching a WHL Championship and a Memorial Cup appearance in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Men's Division 1 College Hockey season begins on October 3rd, 2025. Top 10 teams featured that day include #6 Boston College hosting Quinnipiac, #8 Minnesota hosting Michigan Tech, #10 Connecticut visiting Colorado College, and #5 Penn State visiting Arizona State.

