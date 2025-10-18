2025-26 Preview: College of the Holy Cross

2024-25 Review:

The Holy Cross Crusaders notched a 24-14-2 record before being eliminated in the Atlantic Hockey America Championship Game on March 22.

Key Departures:

Two crucial players went pro after 2024-25. Starting goalie Thomas Gale goalie inked an Amateur Tryout on March 27 with ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers. He played in all but two games last season, and was invited to the Worcester Railers Training Camp. Leading scorer Liam McLinskey signed a two year deal with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers. McLinskey finished first on the Crusaders with 24 goals, 30 assists, and 54 points through 40 games. His graduation leaves a massive hole in the Holy Cross offense.

Next Men Up:

David Hymovitch has untapped potential at the collegiate level. Hymovitch transferred from Arizona State University for his junior season with the Crusaders. Last season, the Phoenix, AZ native put up 5 points (2 goals + 3 assists) in 23 games. As someone who has watched David since his junior days with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, I am excited to see his continued development at Holy Cross. A two way forward, like Hymovitch, Will Reardon comes from the North American Hockey League’s Corpus Christi IceRays. Reardon was a steady producer for the IceRays, accumulating 30 points (14 goals +16 assists) in 54 games, and should integrate well with his fellow forwards. Anthony Biakabutuka is an interesting player. He enters the NCAA as a 19 year old after just one year of junior hockey with the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers. Prior to his junior season, he captained the prestigious Salisbury School. Biakabutuka is an intense defenseman who can produce when needed. He gathered 12 points in 53 outings, including 62 penalty minutes. The latter of which was second among his Clipper teammates. He comes from a family of athletes, with his uncle Tim a retired NFL running back and his brother Jérémie a defenseman with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers. Finally, Anthony Carone is an assist first freshman forward and a product of the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies. Carone clawed ahead of his fellow Grizzlies with 33 assists while coming in third, earning 42 points in 2023-24.

The Road Ahead:

Three big producers in Devin Phillips, Matt DeBoer, and Mack Oliphant are returning for the Crusaders. The biggest question for Holy Cross is goaltending, with three inexperienced collegiate netminders fighting for time. Freshman Danick Leroux joined Holy Cross from the North American Hockey League’s Rochester Jr. Americans. Louden Hogg only has 10 career starts through four seasons at the time of publication, and Connor Mackenzie has just four starts in three years between Vermont and Holy Cross. If the blue paint holds firm and the newcomers gel with the returners, Holy Cross could put the AHA on notice.